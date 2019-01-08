The White Barn kicks off the new year at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, with an afternoon of keyboard fun. Young pianist Slade Patrick Darrin will perform with a repertoire that spans classical and pop offerings, all with a touch of humor.
This 20-year old musician, reminiscent of a young Victor Borge, will take the audience through a giddy and gleeful selection of piano works.
General admission seats are $20 general and $10 for students. Tickets are available online through Brown Paper Tickets or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225. Refreshments will be served, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity or arts organization.
The White Barn, at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena, is an 1872 Carriage House that was once part of U.S. Civil War General Erasmus Keyes’ home and winery estate, but now serves as a 75-seat performing arts venue.