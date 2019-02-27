Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band on Sunday, March 17, at The White Barn.
A lyrical, lilting afternoon of jigs, reels, ballads, and blarney will be accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki, and bodhran.
Founded 30 years ago by the late John Kelley, Kith & Kin features Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran, and Michael Waterson.
Tickets for the performance are $30 and include a wee bit of refreshment at intermission. Purchase your tickets today through brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225.
The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue in St. Helena. For additional information, visit the website, thewhitebarn.org, or call 707-987-8225.