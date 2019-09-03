The lap steel guitar will be featured in a 7 p.m. benefit show Sept. 7 at 625 Randolph St in Napa.
Donations taken at the door will provide travel expenses for Napa teens volunteering with Sierra Service Project.
Two members of the Juliane Band -- lead singer Juliane Poirier and baritone guitarist John Ruch -- will perform mid-20th century American Songbook tunes with guest performer Sean Allen, who will solo on Telecaster and lap steel guitars. Both men will provide harmony vocals as well.
“Sean is phenomenal on the Telecaster,” said Poirier. “But he’s also a master of the lap steel guitar. That’s rare. It’s a really tough instrument, so you don’t hear it very much in the local live music scene.”
Allen taught himself to play steel guitar. “And I took advantage of every learning tool available,” said Allen, “including the course with Jay Byrd, my favorite player.” But even with decades of professional guitar playing under his belt, Allen found it hard going to learn steel guitar. It was five years before he was ready to perform with the Napa Valley Hawaiian band, Manaleo.
What’s so difficult about lap steel? Like a violin, the steel guitar is played horizontally and has no frets. The strings sit half an inch above the surface of the guitar neck, and a player must position a sliding piece of steel precisely where the notes are. When played correctly, the sliding of steel on vibrating strings creates a moving, plaintive sound.
Most people associate this sound with either Hawaiian or country music, and with good reason. Created by Hawaiian Joe Kekuku in the late 1800s, lap steel was exclusively for playing Hawaiian music until the early 20th c. when Kekuku introduced steel to the mainland U.S. and Hollywood’s musical cowboys, including Roy Rogers, took up steel guitar with great gusto, adapting it to fit country -western music. So most steel players cover Hawaiian or country music.
“When Sean plays lap steel,” said Poirier, “your notions of what the instrument can or can’t do just fall away.” Though Allen will play Telecaster alternately with his 1940s Rickenbacker Electric in the show, concertgoers should expect to be surprised by which songs find voice on lap steel.
“It’s a gorgeous, evocative instrument,” Allen said. “You can play it in any genre and make a beautiful sound.”
The concert starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call (707) 253-1411.