'Last Supper in Pompeii' comes to San Francisco

The city of Pompeii, located between the Bay of Naples and the vineyard-covered slopes of Mount Vesuvius, does evoke a thought or two of Napa Valley, with its love of food and wine.

In this Italian city, of course, these pleasures of a good life came to an abrupt end with Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, burying the city and nearby villages under pumice and hot ash, killing thousands in the midst of their daily activities and freezing a moment of time.

Excavations have uncovered harrowing stories -- and remains -- of the obliterated communities; now, for the first time in San Francisco, visitors can view some of these at the Legion of Honor in a haunting but eerily human exhibit, "Last Supper in Pompeii, From the Cradle to the Grave." It opened as the museum reopened to the public earlier this month and runs through Aug. 29.

Creepy, strange and fascinating, the show has been adapted from an original exhibition, organized by the Ashmolean Museum at the University of Oxford, and expanded to include 150 objects, all traveling to the United States for the first time.

Here, the focus is on recreating the day to day life of the residents of Pompeii, who under the influence of their pleasure loving god Bacchus, enjoyed their wines, their meals and other assorted pleasures.