Laughter at Lucky Penny: 'Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End' opens Oct. 15

Wagoner enjoys delivering Bombeck’s “zingers and one liners” and thinks audiences will appreciate hearing them. Here is one she shared about travel: “If you look like your passport photo it is time to go home.”

“We’re excited for audiences to see this performance. It takes you from belly laughs to tears in short order,” said Lucky Penny Productions managing director, Barry Martin.

“Directing Jill in this show has been pure joy. She is a true professional who is always prepared, ready to work collaboratively and is really knocking it out of the park as Erma,” said Martin “Our scenic, costume and prop team have done a stellar job, too.”

Emerging from the shut-down

To keep Lucky Penny going through the pandemic, Martin said that their first step was to negotiate a big break in their rent, for which they are “very grateful.”

“Starting in January we are back to paying the full amount so that's a new challenge,” Martin said.

“Along the way we produced five Video Theatre pieces and about 20 podcasts, to keep engaged with our audiences and performers,” he continued. “And then we had to make the leap of faith that by September of this year we could start producing for live audiences again.”