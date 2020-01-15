Jarvis Conservatory’s Art Films series presents Phil Grabsky's "Leonardo the Works" on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 4 and 7 p.m.
A nationwide cinematic release marking 500 years since the death of Leonardo da Vinci, the film includes every painting attributed to da Vinci in HD quality.
This film also looks at da Vinci’s life – his inventiveness, his sculptural skills, his military foresight and his ability to navigate the treacherous politics of the day – through the prism of his art.
Featured galleries include the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge; Louvre Museum, Paris; The National Gallery, London; National Gallery of Art, Washington DC; National Museum, Kraków; Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh; The State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg and Uffizi Gallery, Florence.
Jarvis has partnered with Exhibition On Screen to bring these art films to Napa.
Tickets are $15 at jarvisconservatory.com or 255-5445.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.