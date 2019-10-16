A historic work by the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo highlights a pop-up exhibition that opened for a two-week run at the Napa Valley Museum.
“Les Femmes Surréalistes,” features the original paintings of Frida Kahlo, Leonora Carrington, and Leonor Fini, among others. It will be at the museum through Oct. 27.
The exhibition celebrates the upcoming two-day conference: Making HERstory: Today, Tomorrow and Yesterday – Reclaiming Women in the Arts,” as well as the last two weeks of the museum’s landmark exhibitions “The Surrealist Revolution in America” and “Juanita Guccione: Otherwhere.”
The two-day conference is free to the public on Oct. 26 and 27
‘Les Femmes Surréalistes’
“This is one of the most exciting things that has ever happened in my life,” said museum director Laura Rafaty of the pop-up show.
The highlight of the exhibition is “Autorretrato en Miniatura,” the smallest self-portrait ever painted by Frida Kahlo (1907-1954).
According to Sotheby’s, which handled auction of the work in 2011, “Frida Kahlo’s oval Autorretrato en miniatura is the smallest painting she ever made. It is also one of her most powerful. The power does not come, as it does in her portraits of herself injured or in tears, from the urgency with which she presents her predicament. Rather it comes from the force of her presence. Within this tiny oval she has packed a charge of energy that brings to mind the Surrealist poet André Breton’s description of her art as ‘a ribbon around a bomb.’”
The miniature, which measures only 2 by 1 5/8 inches, is believed to have been painted by Kahlo in 1938, in oil on thin panel with tin border. In 1946, Kahlo gave this self-portrait to the Spanish artist José Bartolí, with whom she was reportedly romantically involved for several years and he kept it all of his life.
Sotheby’s also wrote that the dedication on the reverse side reads “Para Bartolí con amor, Mara” (for Bartolí with love, Mara). “Mara” was the name that Kahlo and Bartoli used in their correspondence to each other.
“It is a dream come true to bring Frida Kahlo to the Napa Valley,” Rafaty said. “This miniature is particularly meaningful, despite its size, because of the intimacy of the self-portrait, capturing an earlier time in her life and gifted to her lover. The museum has put such focus on creating large-scale exhibitions with enormous images, and so it is ironic that this diminutive painting may be one of the most impactful works of art we’ve ever displayed.”
She added, “This two-week exhibition is just part of the larger story we’ve been telling about the place of women in the history of art, through the first comprehensive exhibition of extraordinary work by Surrealist Juanita Guccione, and continuing through our next exhibition of leading modernist female photographers of the 20th and 21st centuries, like Imogen Cunningham, Dorothea Lange and Margaret Bourke-White.”
In addition to the Kahlo work, the pop-up exhibition includes works by many of history’s leading female Surrealists including the renowned English artist Leonora Carrington, acclaimed Argentinian Leonor Fini, plus Alice Rahon, Bridget Tichenor, Kay Sage, Stella Snead.
More about these works can be found on the museum’s website at napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/le-femmes-surrealistes/
Admission to “Les Femmes Surréalistes” is included with regular Museum admission and is free during the Oct. 26- 27 conference.
Making HERstory“Making HERstory: Today, Tomorrow and Yesterday – Reclaiming Women in the Arts,” presented in partnership with the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, which is adjacent to the museum in Yountville, takes place on Oct. 26 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Oct 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’ve made it free because we are encouraging the community to come and take part in this vital and timely conversation about rewriting women back into art history,” Rafaty said.
The conference is free, including all speaking events, book signings, symposia and exhibitions. Tickets to a closing concert are available for purchase.
A two-day conference includes speakers, films, music, and exhibits explore the importance, influence and challenges of women in the history of modern art.
A free opening reception at the museum on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. features wines by Elizabeth Spencer Winery. Capacity for the reception is limited and tickets are available for the conference and reception at the museum’s website www.napavalleymuseum.org/herstory. Donations during the event benefit the Napa Valley Museum.
A ticketed early music concert of works by female composers, performed at Lincoln Theater on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. by Violet Grgich and her ensemble, Les Violettes, is $20, with concert tickets on sale at lincolntheater.org.
A complete schedule of events may be found on the museum’s website. In addition to the pop-up show, opening reception and concert, other highlights include:
– Curated tour: Meet the guest curator, Kendy Genovese and the authors of the new book on Juanita Guccione for a tour of the “Otherwhere” and pop-up exhibitions.
– Panel discussions: top international curators, collectors, leading academics and thought-provoking artists discuss topics including “Women and Surrealism in Latin America,” “HERstory – reclaiming the history we were written out of,” and “Discovering Juanita Guccione: The Amazons and Astral Awakening.”
– Films: two award-winning documentaries will be shown.
“!WAR Women Art Revolution,” directed by local artist Lynn Hershman Leeson, details major developments in women’s art through the 1970s and explores how the tenacity and courage of these pioneering artists resulted in what is now widely regarded as the most significant art movement of the late 20th century.
“Gloria’s Call,” a short documentary film by Cheri Gaulke tells the story of respected feminist and scholar Gloria Orenstein, who recently received the lifetime achievement award from the Women’s Caucus for the Arts. It includes a post-screening Q&A with Orenstein.
The conference is sponsored by a grant from the Napa County Board of Supervisors, and by the members and supporters of the Napa Valley Museum Yountville and the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater.
On exhibition at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville through Oct. 27 is “The Surrealist Revolution in America,” in the Main Gallery, presents original paintings, drawings and objects by Enrico Donati, Jimmy Ernst, David Hare, Gerome Kamrowski, Gordon Onslow Ford and Kurt Seligmann. In the History Gallery, “Otherwhere,” the first comprehensive exhibition of Juanita Guccione, one of the most intriguing “lost” figures in modern art. Learn more about the giants of Surrealism at napavalleymuseum.org.
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 to 4 p.m. Admission is: $15 adult (age 18-64); $7.50, seniors (65 and older) and kids under 18. Admission is free for museum members, residents of the California Veterans Home and active duty military.