Violet Grgich and the early music ensemble Les Violettes perform "Render Unto Caesar: Music from the Court of Leopold I, Holy Roman Emperor" at 3 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Lincoln Theater.
Early music is most commonly defined as the Western music composed from the Medieval period to the dawn of the Baroque era. In keeping with the period, the audience will be seated on the stage with the musicians for this chamber music concert that blends music, hors-d’oeuvres and Grgich Hills wines.
Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I, a patron of the arts and musician, employed some of the top musicians in 17th-century Europe. Les Violettes presents a concert of music written under his patronage by Antonio Bertali, Giovanni Felice Sances, Giovanni Bononcini, and Johann Heinrich Schmelzer.
A native of Napa, Violet grew up helping her winemaker father, Miljenko “Mike” Grgich. She is now taking on the leadership role at the winery, but continues to pursue her interest in music. She holds a Master of Music degree, she plays harpsichord and specializes in early Baroque music. She and her husband Colin Shipman, a musician and luthier, founded the early music ensemble Les Violettes with fellow musicians Corey Carleton and David Wilson.
Tickets are $40 at lincolntheater.org or call the box office at 707-944-9900.