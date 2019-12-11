The St. Mary's Episcopal Church Choir, under the direction of choirmaster and organist Travis Rogers, will present their 30th annual Festival of Lessons and Carols on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Mont La Salle Retreat and Conference Center, 4401 Redwood Road in Napa.
Lessons and Carols was conceived by an Anglican Bishop in Truro, England in 1918. The service consists of nine scripture readings interspersed with choral anthems and congregational hymns that tell the Christmas story, from the fall of Adam in the book of Genesis through the birth of Christ and the immediate aftermath as related in the Gospels.
The service is free and open to the public.