The Napa Valley Jazz Society presents the Marcus Shelby 16-piece Orchestra with featured vocalist Tiffany Austin, performing from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.
“Let Freedom Swing,” a program of swinging jazz, blues and spirituals, is the Jazz Society’s first presentation at the new 340-seat performing arts facility located at 1401 Grayson Ave., on the campus of St. Helena High School.
Bassist, composer and conductor Marcus Shelby is a recognized leader in the Bay Area jazz community and is a resident artistic director at SFJAZZ in its current season, with six different shows on their schedule.
The band’s lead singer, Tiffany Austin, has appeared in clubs, concert halls and festivals around the world. The Shelby Orchestra with Austin was last presented by NVJS in 2015 in a highly acclaimed, sold-out performance at the Robert Mondavi Winery.
“It is exciting for the society to be kicking off our 10th year of live jazz presentations in this superb new facility. Our kind of music — what we call ‘classic swinging and soulful jazz’ — requires a quality piano, good acoustics, comfortable seating, and a sense of intimacy with the music,” NVJS president Bill Hart said. “There aren’t many venues in the valley that combine all of these, and when you double or triple our normal seating capacity, you open up a lot of new possibilities.
“If this works out for us, we will be pleased to join The White Barn, NVJS sponsor Farmstead, and our artistic advisers, Craig Bond, Mike Greensill, and Larry Vuckovich, in bringing live jazz to the St. Helena community.”
The range of Marcus Shelby’s creativity is illustrated in his recent and upcoming performances for SFJAZZ. The themes of his performances include “Ellington: Blues and Swing”, “SF Blues”, “Negro Leagues and the Blues”, and “Freedom Song”, the latter described by Shelby as “a program of rearranged freedom songs, spirituals, blues, and swing that were a force for change in America.”
Shelby plans to include numbers from these shows in “Let Freedom Swing.” Shelby is fond of citing a speech on jazz music given by Dr. Martin Luther King in Berlin in 1964 in which he declared that “much of the power of our Freedom Movement in the United States has come from the music.”
Shelby has been identified by KCSM Jazz91 as one of the BAY AREA’S BEST. In an article on Black History Month, they wrote: “Bassist Marcus Shelby began leading a jazz orchestra in 1999 as a vehicle for his prolific composition and arranging skills, as well as to feature some of the Bay Area’s best jazz players
“Shelby has won numerous grants and awards, including the Charles Mingus Scholarship to Cal Arts, where he studied with legendary bassist Charlie Haden. He is routinely heard in Northern California’s top jazz venues from the Monterey Jazz Festival to SFJAZZ, Yoshi’s, the Healdsburg Jazz Festival and Kuumbwa.”
Austin is a Los Angeles-born vocalist, songwriter, and lyricist, whose musical career has spanned three continents. She has performed in leading venues in cities across the country and the globe, including a spate of recent appearances at SFJAZZ. During her extensive vocal career, she has worked with many eminent artists, including Roy Ayers, John Handy, Marcus Shelby, Howard Wiley, and the Japanese composer of “Kill Bill” fame, Tomoyasu Hotei.
She has recorded a Hoagy Carmichael project and a project honoring Ella Fitzgerald, and also earned her law degree from UC Berkeley.
Tickets may be obtained by visiting NVJS.org or calling (707) 224-JAZZ (5299).