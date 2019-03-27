Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater has appointed Bob Hurley and Michael Madden as co-chairs of the theater’s board of directors.
“Bob and Michael have worked with the theater for many years in a variety of capacities, so we are excited that they have stepped into this role,” said Patricia Moskowite, general manager of Lincoln Theater. “Both Bob and Michael bring a wealth of professional skills, passion, and commitment to our mission of fostering the cultural and artistic well-being of the Napa Valley community. We look forward to great things from our board of directors under their leadership.”
Hurley, executive chef and owner of Hurley’s restaurant, retired last year after selling his business to Thomas Keller Restaurant Group. He has served on Lincoln Theater’s board of directors since 2010.
“We have accomplished a lot over the past several years and I look forward to keeping that momentum going as we work with theater staff to implement our new and ambitious 3-year strategic plan,” said Hurley.
A longtime resident of the Valley, Hurley has a strong history of philanthropy and community involvement. He has maintained a long-standing, supportive relationship with the Veterans Home, cooked for first responders during the recent wildfires, and has been a regular participant in charitable events including Napa Valley Wine Auction, Hands Across the Valley’s food bank benefit and the Staglin Family Vineyard’s Music Festival For Brain Health. Hurley lives in Napa with his wife, Cynthia, and their two children.
After serving as Lincoln Theater’s board president for five years, John Dunbar, mayor of Yountville, is stepping down. His responsibilities in the community have grown significantly in recent years, he said, but he will “continue to be an ambassador for the theater and the arts in Yountville and throughout Napa Valley.”
Hurley and Madden take the helm alongside Board members Barbara Nemko, Banafsheh Akhlaghi, Max Duley, Michael Berg, Tim Laczynski, and Jeri Hansen. Hurley and Madden officially began their new roles as co-chairs of the board on Jan. 10.