Blue Note presents an evening of music and comedy to benefit the American Brain Foundation for support of research on Lewy Body Dementia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Kellie Fuller teams up with the Mike Greensill Trio for “The Look of Love,” an evening of memorable songs from the 1960s made famous by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Brasil 66, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand and Dusty Springfield.
Bay Area comic Johnny Steele will open the show, which is part of a series of events supported by Robin Williams’ wife, Susan Schneider Williams. Williams was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia after his death in 2014.
Breaking through barriers, Fuller performs songs from the early 1900s to the 1980s, blending jazz, blues, R&B and the Great American Songbook with her own blend of humor and energy.
Well known in his role as musical director to acclaimed vocalist Wesla Whitfield with whom he recorded 20 albums, Mike Greensil has played for many venues and shows including Sedge Thomson’s weekly Public Radio West Coast Live, San Francisco’s The Rrazz Room and Society Café’ and New York’s Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Room.
Johnny Steele began performing comedy in 1984 after quitting graduate school. He is currently performing comedy as well as working on a number of web, radio and TV projects.
Tickets are $25 to $35 at bluenotenapa.com.