Editor’s note: This is the third and final part of a series by Gerald Hasser, a Napa writer who accompanied the Napa Alumni Choir on a tour of the United Kingdom during the summer. It was led by Travis Rogers, the retired Napa High School choir director and director of the St. Mary’s Church choir in Napa. LONDON — “Look Right” and “Mind the Gap.” Two phrases oft repeated in this great city. The first, stenciled on curbs, kept us from getting creamed by double-decker buses coming from the unexpected direction on busy streets.
The second prevented face plants when stepping out of the cars in the Underground “Tube” subway system, and is stenciled at every doorway and announced at station arrivals.
A Tube station was an easy walk from our group hotel in North London, and our buses also provided rides to and fro allowing group members to enjoy a free day to see the sights in central London. My wife Jean and I chose the Tube, arriving next to the Thames River across the street from Big Ben and Parliament. A pleasant walk led to Buckingham Palace for the colorful changing of the guards. We then strolled the adjacent peaceful St. James Garden, escorted at times by a family of swans cruising a small stream.
The group gathered for a guided tour of magnificent Westminster Abbey, site of worship for over a thousand years. In addition to daily services, royal coronations and weddings, the abbey is the final resting place of thousands of royals and notables from heroes to architects to poets and playwrights in some 600 tombs.
After the abbey tour, Jean and I visited the stunning National Gallery with its amazing art collection, and used another Tube line to get to the 1894 Tower Bridge, climbing its six flights of stairs to enjoy a river breeze and expansive views.
Wednesday took the choir toward the English Channel to the beautiful village of Canterbury and its namesake cathedral, the seat of the Church of England, founded in 397 and rebuilt in the 11th and 12th centuries.
Archbishop Thomas Becket was murdered in the cathedral in 1170 by overzealous followers of King Henry II. A lit candle marks the spot of the deed on the cathedral floor.
Napa performed a lovely mid-day a cappella concert in the middle of the cathedral for an appreciative audience who paused in their viewing to enjoy beautiful voices. We were then free to explore the tidy medieval village, browsing shops and enjoying outdoor lunches on yet another sunny day.
We returned to London in time to enjoy live evening performances at famous West End Theatres, with members of the group choosing between “Hamilton,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Wicked” and “The King & I.”
England playing in the quarterfinals of the World Cup the same night made hard-to-get tickets available at the last minute.
A big final day of singing started at Windsor Castle. The formidable hilltop castle complex overlooking the Thames was established by William the Conqueror in the 11th century and is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. It was the primary residence of Queen Victoria and is still used by Queen Elizabeth II for royal and state occasions and as a part-time residence.
The castle’s magnificent St. George’s Chapel was used for the recent wedding of Prince Harry and the now Duchess of Sussex.
That same chapel was the site of the Napa Choir’s excellent early afternoon performance, following a brief rehearsal in the castle dungeon—really. Napa organist Tom Flesher was able to get special permission to use the chapel’s historic organ, on his promise to use it delicately. Tom’s lofty perch required the use of a closed-circuit monitor to see choirmaster Travis Rogers conducting. Tom dialed up the mighty organ’s power for the stirring crescendo of Handel’s “Sing Unto God”, matching the strength of the choir’s voice. The Queen was in residence at the castle, but under the weather with a cold and unable to attend, poor thing.
With just enough time for an ice cream cone on the walk back to the bus, we departed the castle for the ride back to central London for an early farewell dinner where we filled an entire restaurant and all sang a tribute song to Travis.
The final concert, which many in the choir consider its best, was in St. John’s—Smith Square in a quiet pocket of the Westminster area. The building was built in 1728 as a parish church and functioned that way until 1941 when gutted by an incendiary bomb. It lay in ruins open to the sky until restoration began in 1969, to be rededicated as a concert hall with excellent acoustics.
Napa was hosted by the combined Kensington Singers & Victoria Park Singers. Travis learned they were also singing “Baba Yetu,” the final piece in Napa’s concert selection, so the groups happily rehearsed that song together followed by the Kensington & Victoria Park singers performing their classical pieces.
Napa gave their all in the final performance, masterfully conducted and beautifully sung; and warmly received by the capacity crowd. The five-man bass section reached down deep for all its power to make up in strength what it lacked in numbers. Douglas Poole (Napa High, class of 2003) pulled amazing baritone notes from his barrel chest to open the Southern spiritual “I’m Gonna’ Sing” (“‘til the spirit moves in my heart”), and tenor Caleb Smith (Napa High, class of 2016) responded back, ending with “’til my Jesus comes”, as the full choir joined in.
“Baba Yetu” is the Grammy award-winning Swahili version of The Lord’s Prayer, composed by Christopher Tin. The combined voices and instrumentation of all three choirs made a rousing finish.
But wait, it might not be over. There is talk of a tour to Italy in 2021.