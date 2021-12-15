Lorenzo Mills, a Napa artist with a message

Napa sculptor Lorenzo Mills hopes his sculpture “2050,” alluding to the changes we can expect by that year, will provide an “opening for discussion” about global warming.

“The ‘2050’ sculpture is a metaphor for one of the consequences of global climate change, which is a rise in the sea level. If it provokes one child to ask their parents what this is all about it will have been worthwhile,” Mills said.

“2050,” constructed of fiberglass, steel, and ceramic and weighing 525 pounds, was shipped to Florida where it is part of the Rosemary Beach Sculpture Exhibition, a juried art show of contemporary outdoor sculptures. The theme of the show is “Caring About Tomorrow: Exploring Environmental Interdependence Through Public Art.”

Although 41 artists from 25 states, Washington, D.C., and Spain submitted a total of 80 sculptures, only 14 were selected for inclusion in this prestigious show, which opened on Sept. 4, 2021, and runs through Sept. 5, 2022.

In “2050” viewers get a clear warning of a horrendous future that is only 29 years from now if humanity doesn’t act effectively to halt global warming. The sculpture shows water rising up to the heads of people.

“When I made the ‘2050’ piece I was aware of the sea rising and concerned,” Mills said.

The concept for this work began in 2016 when Mills cut out a piece of blue backdrop paper and put a couple of busts on it from one of his previous installations called “Jury of Your Peers.”

“The interesting part is that when I began to look at mid-21st century sea-level rise projections, as the idea crystallized, they were in millimeters,” Mills said.

“Google around the question today and you’ll see a range of projections that factor in melting Antarctic ice shelves and melting in Greenland,” he said. “As we stand now, midrange is that by 2050 sea-level rise will be a foot and a half with several projections of several feet.”

Each head in the piece is highly individualistic, like a portrait of a real person without being an actual person. Mills was able to select a variety of expressions from the 15 pieces in his earlier busts.

“Metaphorical sculpture has to still make sense when it comes out of final production,” Mills said. “Some are timeless peons to love or heroism but referencing contemporary culture or politics is a challenge.”

“When I finished ‘2050’ it only resonated with climate activists,” Mills said. “Now, in 2021, the referencing seems almost passé.”

Cartons and Crates used a forklift to get the sculpture from his studio and Mills said they did a “good job of packing.” When the piece arrived in Rosemary Beach even one of the figures who was wearing eyeglasses was intact as well as the 2050 caption standing as metal letters.

A number of his sculptures done over the years are political and social commentary such as his “Fallen Warrior,” “Captive Foreign Journalist” and “Self-Conception of a Ballerina.”

After the Black Lives Matter protests, Mills made a figure that on one side showed a criminal suspect and on the other side showed a cop. “I hope a certain oneness or unity between the suspect and the cop comes across in the piece,” he said.

From doctor to sculptor

Mills and his family moved to Napa in 1986 where they have a 62-acre vineyard. The first building on the property was the photography studio for his wife, Marissa Carlisle.

“We’d sleep there in her studio when she didn’t have other jobs while we built other buildings,” he said.

Mills, who worked as a pediatric physician for Kaiser for 32 years, retired in 2007. Anticipating her husband’s retirement, Carlisle began helping him transition from medicine to art in 2000. Despite his skill, particularly in representing the physical proportions of the human body, Mills' initial forays into art weren’t successful according to his own self-deprecating account.

“My skill as a painter is nonexistent,” said Mills, shaking his head as he laughed.

“Marissa was so supportive,” he said. “She bought me some clay and had a sculptor she knew to come over to work with me.”

“I could see that there was a pathway to getting better at sculpting until it became more fulfilling,” Mills said. “There used to be a ceramic studio here by the college. They’d let me do my own things.”

Since 2001 Mills has had his own studio where he has created many works.

His busts of a law professor, vintner, writer, photographer and a self-portrait are remarkably detailed and impressive.

One of his more playful works is “The Chef” in the public art walk in Yountville. The bust of the chef is held by the tines of a gigantic fork.

“I really enjoyed working with the Arts Council there,” Mills said. “Instead of trying to make it look like someone we know, I had to work toward a more generic chef.”

“Marissa and I did one together in Yountville. They provided the steel base, which was a heart,” he said. “Marissa and I added notes for a musical score.”

Together, this artist couple plan to continue using their art to advance worthy causes they are passionate about and enjoy precious time with their grandchildren.

To see more. go to LorenzoMills.com.