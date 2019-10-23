Napa composer Louise Canepa absorbed her love of music by listening to family and friends sing along with her father, a gifted singer and guitar player.
Growing up in a large, loving Italian family in Monterey, her childhood home was always filled with friendly people coming and going. Healthy Italian food, music after dinner, exposure to opera and love of family formed the foundation of her early years.
“I sang all my life and fell in love with classical music in fourth grade when I heard a piece by Tchaikovsky,” Canepa said. “Later on, a high school teacher tried to get me into jazz but that wasn’t my thing. I still love classical.”
Canepa has organized a performance by the Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet of St. Petersburg, Russia, to come to Yountville on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Signs Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1920 Finnell Road.
Her exposure to classical music and years of studying classical piano influenced Canepa to become a composer.
At age 86, Canepa is an award-winning composer/librettist with a track record that encompasses musical comedy, opera, music for piano and other instruments as well as songs for voice, art songs in Italian, English, French and German.
Her folk opera, “Sicilian’s of Monterey” was performed in Napa, and then was fully staged in a performance in Monterey at Steinbeck Forum Room at Monterey Convention Center in 1995, and later produced at the Italian American Heritage Foundation of San Jose.
“I don’t think I’d have written it (Sicilian’s of Monterey) if I hadn’t moved away from Monterey,” she said. “I had to see it from a distance.”
Moving from Monterey to San Francisco when she married gave her a deeper appreciation for her hometown. She eventually “got to like San Francisco” but her initial impression of it, with its “row houses and the drunks” made her miss the place she was born and raised.
Her musical comedy, “Over the Bridge,” based on a “slice of life during the 1980s in San Francisco” is the story of traveling over the Golden Gate Bridge to Napa Valley. It was performed at a premiere performance for “The National League of American Pen Women” (NLAPW) held at Fisherman’s Wharf Holiday Inn, in 2002.
Canepa won first place in the symphonic division at the NLAPW 2002 held at Fisherman’s Wharf for her vocal composition, “Bella Mia Piccina” and for her instrumental compositions “Deer Grazing” and “Lontano.”
Since moving to Napa in 1987, Canepa has been inspired by its beauty and serenity, and three of her four CD’s reflect her love of “this beautiful valley.”
Though places she has lived have been the subject for some of her compositions (she’s even written a song about Yountville), Canepa said her inspiration comes from “anywhere and everywhere.”
She’s written a musical based on her experience at a beauty shop in the Castro when she lived in San Francisco and a song about a firefly that came into her room during a visit to Italy.
She has traveled to St. Petersburg, Russia to participate in a joint music festival concert at Sherametav Palace with two Russian composers. Her CD’s were also recorded in St. Petersburg with the St. Petersburg Chamber Orchestra and the Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet.
“They take music very seriously there,” she said. “In St. Petersburg, there were about 65 music schools.”
Like anyone else, Canepa has experienced hardships and disappointments but has not allowed them to stop her involvement with music.
“I didn’t start composing until age 42,” she said. “I had to fight for my piano lessons. I started asking for lessons at age 8 but didn’t get to take piano until I was 15. After seven years, my mom finally agreed to lessons but the piano teacher was ‘old school.’ He said he didn’t take students my age.”
When tears came to her daughter’s eyes, Canepa’s mother begged the piano teacher to reconsider. He agreed to give her lessons with the stipulation that if she missed one lesson or was late even once, she was out. She threw herself into her piano lessons with dedication and passion, eventually becoming the teacher’s favorite student.
A neighbor, realizing Canepa longed to play musical instruments, gave her a saxophone.
She had a good voice and sang in the chorus at school but wasn’t interested in performing. Instead, she liked to “put things together.”
“I had such an admiration for classical composers,” Canepa said. “I was in awe of them.”
There were years while she worked in real estate when music didn’t play as big a part in her life as it had when she was young.
“After I’d gotten a divorce, I went back to being who I really was. I went to the piano and began composing,” Canepa said. “My daughter started recording my melodies. When a friend asked me to list her house, I told her I wasn’t doing real estate anymore. She gave me my first concert. I didn’t go back to real estate.”
A major challenge came to her a few years ago when three “bouts of cancer” resulted in her losing an eye. This has not stopped her. She continues to compose music and work with other creative and talented people.
Because of the cancer, in 2014 she had to sell her Wall Road home, where she owned 20 acres and lived next to Robin Williams. Her former home burned down in the 2017 wildfires. She now lives at Piner’s Guest Home, where she holds concerts.
Canepa is perhaps one of the most positive people anyone could ever meet. She is grateful for her musical talent and encourages others to appreciate their talents. “I know it (composing music) is a gift God gives you. I know it is from above,” she said.
“Everybody has different talents and different ways of expressing them,” she said. “That’s the beauty of it. All talents are equal. None more important than the other. It doesn’t matter what you do as long as you love doing it.”
She finds being around creative people so energizing that she said someone in Napa should come up with a senior living residence for creative people similar to the one in the movie, “Quartet.”
Canepa has no idea of how many songs she has written and composed. “I’ve never counted them all,” she said. “It’s been quite a few. I’ve been very blessed with ideas. I meet someone who touches me with their thoughts and emotions, and I write a song.”
“As long as I’ve touched people’s hearts with my music, that’s my success,” she said. “I’m very blessed.”
Canepa is looking forward to seeing her Russian musician friends again at Sunday’s concert when the Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet from St. Petersburg, Russia, will present the music of Ludwig van Beethoven, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Louise Canepa and Pastor George Hilton.