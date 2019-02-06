“Groupie: a person, especially a young woman, who regularly follows a pop music group or other celebrity in the hope of meeting or getting to know them.” (Collins English Dictionary)
For the past 10 years, Rancho Cucamonga resident Wendy Everett has traveled hundreds of miles to attend over 100 concerts by Rockapella — her favorite musical group.
Even so, she knows dedicated fans, “who’ve seen them live twice as many times,” said Everett.
On Thursday, Feb. 14, Rockapella takes the stage at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center for a special Valentine’s night concert at 7:30. The 12-member, Napa High School Vocal Music Workshop opens the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a free, hands-on opportunity to create an original wearable heart with Calistoga-based artist Karen Lynn Ingalls. Tickets are $38-$45. For tickets, visit EandMPresents.org or call 707-224-4353.
Rockapella was formed in 1986 at Brown University. By the 1990s, the group became the house band for the PBS show “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego,” a platform that catapulted them into leaders of the burgeoning a cappella evolution.
The group earned its reputation by texturing rich, five-part vocals combining elements of doo wop, rock, jazz, contemporary R&B and pop for a full-band sound. They released their first album in 1992 and, through periodic lineup changes, have continued with a consistent stream of album releases to date. Rockapella has opened for legendary musicians such as Chuck Berry, Bill Joel and their idols, the Persuasions.
The group’s current band members include songwriter/arranger Scott Leonard, tenors Steven Dorian and Calvin Jones, vocal percussionist/human beat box Jeff Thacher and bassist Ryan Chappelle.
Leonard joined the group in 1991, and 28 years later describes himself as “the last guy standing, the ‘grandpappy’” of Rockapella. He grew up in Indianapolis, attended the University of Tampa on a baseball scholarship but ended up as a voice major. Sixteen albums later, Leonard remains the creative arranger and imaginative musical force behind Rockapella’s U.S. and international success.
“We’re always making something new,” said Leonard, “and we get a lot of calls for oldies. People want to hear stuff we did in the ‘90s, so we may do a new song, but work it into an old one. We’re still the classic contemporary a cappella group, and we’ve always done original songs as well. People love to hear a Rockapella ‘take’ on songs you love, you have a connection to. If we’re going to do a Beatles song, it’s going to be different.”
Expect these “song mashups” from Rockapella on Feb. 14 plus love songs to celebrate the Valentine’s theme. “My favorites are always the newest thing,” Leonard said, “from the Mills Brothers to Bruno Mars, Uptown Funk to Rapper’s Delight. And we look forward to coming back to Napa. We’ll have some great songs to make it a fun evening.”
Everett was hooked the first time she heard Rockapella. On Feb. 14, she and her husband Jeff will travel 390 miles to Napa, have dinner with friends at Ad Hoc and then attend the concert. The next day, they head for Sacramento for two more Rockapella concerts.
“First and foremost,” she said, “they are each extremely talented musicians. I had heard a cappella before, but their ‘sound’ is so much richer and fuller. It just connected with me in a way no other group had before. I wanted to hear more and more from them.”
“The live performances are so much fun! They are a group that really appreciates their fans, and they take time to meet everyone after the show. One of the best things is that we’ve met some great people at shows who have become dear friends. We travel together to concerts and get together throughout the year. Rockapella’s music brought us all together!”