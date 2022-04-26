"LOVE!": Napa High dancers return to the stage for annual fundraiser

Napa High School dancers return to the stage for a live performance for the first time since 2019 on weekend of April 29-May 1.

"They are anxiously awaiting to get back into the theater after their last show that took place back in 2019," said Hollie Johnson, director of the Napa High dance program.

"Due to the pandemic, we had to cancel the 2020 show and last year in 2021 we had to get creative and held a modified version of their show outside at the Memorial Stadium," Johnson said. "They have not been back under the theater lights in three years and can’t wait to take the floor."

The annual show is the main fundraiser for the Napa High dance department, which includes more than 200 students.

The show will feature the dancers from Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, and Level 4 Spiritleaders, as well the Breakers team, the Salsa team and the Super Star Dancers. All genres of dance are included -- jazz, contemporary, ballet, hip-hop, pom, lyrical, breakdancing and salsa.

"The dancers want to invite as many community members as possible to come out to support them," said Johnson, who has guided the phenomenal growth of the NHS dance program for 30 years. The program has produced hundreds of college dancers as well as professional dancers, choreographers and teachers.

"We selected the theme of “LOVE!” due to the desire to lift people's spirits in times of such uncertainties," Johnson said. " Audience members will walk away with their heart's filled with joy and a pep in their step after seeing what these talented teenagers are capable of."

Johnson has been joined by an assistant, her daughter, Rylee Pippert. An alumni of the program, Pippert is a teacher in the department as well as lead choreographer and head coach of the Spiritleader team.

Admission is $18 for adults, $12 for students and free for children 5 and under. Purchase tickets online at the Napa High School Dance Department website at napahigh.nvusd.org/dancedepartment.

Shows are Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at the Evans (District) Auditorium at 2425 Jefferson St., Napa.