Before I opened “Dancing On The Spider’s Web,” (Tempest, Ltd., $25.99, hardback; $15.99 paperback) a debut novel by Napa Valley Register features editor, Sasha Paulsen, I expected it to be good. What I was unprepared for was just how good. I could not lay it down.
Preparation of meals and eating? Forget it, peanut butter and apples were enough for my husband and myself. Babysitting our young grandson, who has been the delight of my life for four years? Not until I had finished reading.
From the prologue, when Rory McIntyre stops along a dusty road in Mexico to keep from running over a tarantula, to the last word on page 459, I wanted to accompany the book’s quirky characters on their adventures and forays into love without any interruptions.
I suspect that other readers will enjoy “Dancing On the Spider’s Web" as much as I did. It is a joyful tale, filled with humor and surprises, of young love lost and found again.
For those of us who were young adults during the 1970s, this novel captures the spirit of the “winter after the Sumer of Love” time so accurately that it can awaken vivid, yet long-forgotten memories.
For younger readers, it can be a captivating read that offers insight into what living and finding love was like prior to cellphones.
The novel, which is filled with many complex characters, centers on Sarah Glass, a shy, serious medical student who wins a prize for excellence halfway through medical school, and decides to use the money from it to give herself a month to live away from hospitals, laboratories, exams and illness.
Her decision to spend that month in San Francisco, not far from Napa where she grew up, launches her into adventures from California to Mexico and discoveries she would never have made in a lab dissecting cadavers. Breaking from medical school frees her to seek the answer to a question she has never been able to resolve: Is love incompatible with intelligence?
The prose throughout the novel made me feel as though I were just inches away from Sarah and the other characters as I read.
The following excerpt inside the book is the reader’s introduction to Sarah as she arrives in San Francisco.
“The deposit check hadn’t bounced. The keys opened the door. The electricity had been turned on without complications and all four burners on the gas stove worked. Sarah Glass, setting down the last of her three boxes of possessions, was overtaken by an unfamiliar, irrepressible fit of optimism. She felt it distinctly if warily: an inexplicable notion that an invisible hand was arranging these things, a gift for following the bizarre impulse that had brought her here.”
Within minutes, Sarah is befriended by a cat that comes in through her window and remains with her. Human companionship isn’t far behind with a zany cast of characters, some she has just met and others who are lifelong friends.
Romantic encounters come her way with two men, who though opposites, spark strong feelings within her.
Free-spirited Gabriel Dinesen, a handsome young man Sarah meets on the street, confuses and charms her. Gabriel is an eccentric who lives in a mansion owned by his wealthy family. Unbeknownst to his family, the mansion is filled with friends he refers to as “Scoundrels of Leisure.”
She discovers that her best friend, Kate, is now living nearby in San Francisco. Kate and Sarah had been inseparable friends and neighbors in Napa.
Kate’s brother, Rory McIntyre, who was popular at Napa High School and excelled at sports as well as academics, was someone Sarah suffered a silent crush on for years. Just before Rory left for college on the East Coast, they almost became an item, but he met and married someone else. His marriage was a disaster that left him divorced and struggling to raise two children as a single father.
The story unfolds with revealing excursions into Sarah’s childhood in Napa.
Kate and Rory’s parents, Joe and Jean McIntyre, and their six children are a godsend to Sarah after her father dies. This happy, well-adjusted family open their hearts to Sarah, giving her the love that is sadly lacking in her unhappy home life with a cruel and bitter mother.
There are many interesting characters throughout the novel, like a dynamic politician, who is helpful to Sarah and her friends.
Paulsen, who grew up in Napa, emphasized that the book is not autobiographical and none of the characters are based on local Napans. That will come in a later novel, she said.
She has nearly finished a second novel. Future books will “delve into the lives of other characters in the novel and bring us to our current time,” Paulsen explained.
As Paulsen spins her next story, she is also searching for answers to the big questions to share with her readers.
“How did we get to where we are now? It didn’t just happen in 2016,” Paulsen said.
Sasha Paulsen will be signing copies of "Dancing on the Spider's Web" at:
Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St, Napa, 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 26
Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, 5:30-8 p.m., Friday, July 5
Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St, Yountville, 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20