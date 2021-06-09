Lucky Penny announces 2021-2022 season

In Napa’s high stakes wine business Alexander Yuge is a financial success but his heartless attitude earns him few friends. Even his loyal nephew Joe Patchett wonders what’s gone wrong. But a mysterious yet familiar group of Christmas Eve visitors help Yuge remember what really matters. Written by Lucky Penny co-founder Barry Martin, author of “The Tasting Room.”

It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella has just enrolled at East High. When they decide to audition for the high school musical, is it a threat to the "status quo," or does Troy and Gabriella's alliance open the door for others to shine as well?

This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, to meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic ‘50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their 10-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” will keep you smiling in this musical trip down memory lane!