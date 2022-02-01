Lucky Penny announces 2022-2023 season

With confidence that pandemic disruptions will soon be behind us, Lucky Penny Productions has announced their 2022-2023 season of plays and musicals.

The company’s 14th season is expected to be their first full season since 2018-19 and will launch in September 2022 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa.

"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike"

Sept. 9-25

Siblings Vanya and Sonia have spent their adult years trapped in mundane lives at their family’s cottage, caring for their ailing parents. Meanwhile, their self-involved sister Masha has become a glamorous movie star. After their cleaning woman Cassandra warns Vanya and Sonia of impending doom, Masha arrives unannounced, accompanied by her hunky young lover Spike, who sparks a friendship with the beautiful girl next door, much to Masha’s dismay. When Masha reveals plans that will upend the family, long-repressed resentments bubble over in a weekend full of wild costume parties, voodoo dolls, and surprise romance.

The Tony Award for Best Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play went to this brilliant black comedy by Christopher Durang in 2013.

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

Oct. 21-Nov. 6

Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled and imprisoned barber, returns to 19th century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, proprietress of a failing pie shop. Mrs. Lovett's luck changes when Todd develops a thirst for blood and provides her with an unending supply of fresh ingredients for her meat pies.

"Sweeney Todd" became a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards in 1979. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world for 40 years. (This production was one week from opening when the pandemic shut us down. "Sweeney never gave up," the Lucky Penny announcement reads "We won’t either.)

"A Napa Valley Christmas Carol"

Dec. 2-18

It’s back for more Christmas joy! In Napa’s high-stakes wine business Alexander Yuge is a financial success but his heartless attitude earns him few friends. Even his loyal nephew Joe Patchett wonders what’s gone wrong. But a familiar yet mysterious group of Christmas Eve visitors help Yuge remember what really matters. This new holiday show for the whole family was a smash hit for Christmas 2021 and returns for another holiday season. Written by Lucky Penny co-founder Barry Martin, with original music and lyrics by Rob Broadhurst.

"Saving Santa"

Dec. 3-18

Another new creation from Lucky Penny for Christmas; this time it’s a show made for kids. What happens when Santa’s sleigh crash lands on Mt. St. Helena on Christmas Eve? Can a frantic elf get help from the people of Napa Valley to save Santa and save Christmas? Featuring new original songs by Rob Broadhurst, “Saving Santa” will run with different curtain times during the same weekends as “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol.”

"Disney's Descendants: The Musical"

A Young Actors Production, Jan. 27-Feb. 12

It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. The four Villain Kids have a difficult choice: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, "Disney's Descendants: The Musical" is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the characters and hit songs from the films

"And the World Goes 'Round"

March 10-26, 2023

This musical showcases the songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb, Broadway legends who brought the world the music of “Cabaret,” “Chicago,” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” and collaborated on classics including “New York, New York” and “My Coloring Book.”

Love songs, torch songs, and acerbically witty comic numbers have made this a favorite with music lovers around the world for decades.

"Silent Sky"

April 21-May 7, 2023

When Henrietta Leavitt began work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she wasn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joined a group of female “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculated projects in “girl hours” and had no time for the women’s probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempted to measure the light and distance of stars, she also took measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. This true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt was written by the Bay Area’s Lauren Gunderson, who has become America’s most produced playwright. It explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

"The Great American Trailer Park Musical"

10th-anniversary revival, June 2-18, 2023

In 2012, Lucky Penny brought this one-of-a-kind, blow-the-roof-off musical to the Napa Valley Playhouse in Napa. Now it’s time for a 10th-anniversary revival starring much of the original cast. Break out your best trailer trash attire and get ready for the show the creators David Nehls and Betsy Kelso call “an all-American musical odyssey through agoraphobia, adultery, hysterical pregnancy, strippers, huffing, electric chairs, flan, roadkill, toll collecting, spray cheese, guns, and disco.” The gang from Stark, Florida’s ‘Armadillo Acres’ might be even more raunchy and hilarious 10 years later.

Current subscribers will have their chance to renew season tickets starting March 1, with new subscribers welcome starting April 1, and single show tickets going on sale May 1. Learn more about Lucky Penny at www.luckypennynapa.com. Contact Lucky Penny at 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com.