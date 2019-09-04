Lucky Penny Productions’ 11th seasons begins with “9 to 5: The Musical” opening on Friday, Sept. 6 and running through Sunday, Sept. 22.
Based on the 1980 hit movie, “9 to 5: The Musical” came to Broadway in 2008 with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, based on the screenplay by Resnick and Colin Higgins. It received 15 Drama Desk Award nominations, the most received by a production in a single year, as well as four Tony Awards nominations.
In “9 to 5,” three women secretaries decide to take revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss by abducting him and running the business themselves.
According to the Music International website, “9 to 5” set in the late 1970s, is the “hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era ... outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic ...Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?”
Artistic Director Taylor Bartolucci, who plays the role of Violet Newstead, said she chose the show for Lucky Penny not only because it’s full of laughs, but because its themes are as relevant today as they were in 1980.
“Even though it’s been almost 40 years since the film, we are still dealing with the same issues today – the glass ceiling, equal pay for equal work, and protection from being sexually harassed on the job,” Bartolucci said.
“9 to 5: The Musical” is directed by Lucky Penny Associate Artist Dyan McBride, with choreography by Associate Artist Staci Arriaga. Music direction is provided by Berkeley Rousseau.
The cast of 15 is led by Bartolucci, Kirstin Pieschke as Judy, Jenny Angell as Doralee, and Edward Hightower as the chauvinist boss Franklin Hart.
Also appearing are Karen Pinomaki, Jenny Veilleux, Carlie Robinson, Sarah Lundstrom, Leslie Sexton, Larissa Kelloway, Ryan Hook, Tommy Lassiter, Scottie Woodard, Alex Gomez and Barry Martin.
“9 to 5: The Musical” will be performed at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa. Tickets can be purchased online at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.