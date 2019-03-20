“Bingo! The Winning Musical,” with audience-participation bingo games, opens on March 22 at Lucky Penny and runs through April 7.
The story centers on best friends and bingo-playing pals Vern, Honey and Patsy, who brave a terrible storm and a blackout to play their game. The story includes flashbacks, disguises, a song from a completely different (made-up) musical, and several rounds of real bingo played by the audience for prizes.
“A few years ago, I started playing bingo at a bar when my family visits Lake Tahoe,” said Lucky Penny artistic director Taylor Bartolucci. “I became a little passionate about it, and I learned why bingo players are so fanatical. So when I discovered this musical I knew we had to produce it.”
Written by Michael Heitzman, Ilene Reid and David Holcenberg, “Bingo! The Winning Musical” had a successful Off-Broadway run and won a Drama League Award. It has been produced throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Japan.
The Napa production is directed by Bartolucci, with music direction by Craig Burdette, and choreography by Bartolucci and Staci Arriaga.
The cast includes Daniela Innocenti Beem and Tim Setzer, joined by stage veterans Shannon Rider, Karen Pinomaki, Pilar Gonzalez, Sarah Lundstrom and Jennifer Brookman.
The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets can be purchased at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305. A discount of 10 percent is available for groups of 10 or more.