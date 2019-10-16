Try to think of a story that fits the times we’re living through and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” might just spring to mind.
Continuing their 11th season, Lucky Penny Productions presents the stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel, from Oct. 18-Nov. 3.
Kesey wrote the novel came after he worked as an orderly in a mental ward in Menlo Park, and around the same time volunteered to take part in a trial of a new drug. The drug was LSD, and the supposed medical study was actually the CIA’s infamous MK-Ultra program, exploring mind control. Kesey became known as the man who “lit the fuse on the ‘60s.”
The book is narrated by “Chief” Bromden, a half-Native American patient at a psychiatric hospital, who presents himself as deaf and mute. Bromden describes the antics of the rebellious Randle Patrick McMurphy, who faked insanity to serve his sentence for battery and gambling in the hospital rather than at a prison work farm and who comes into conflict with the head administrative nurse, the notorious Nurse Ratched, who rules the ward.
The stage adaptation by Dale Wasserman hit Broadway in 1963 with Kirk Douglas as Randle Patrick McMurphy and Gene Wilder as Billy Bibbit, a timid patient who has limited experience with women.
Douglas retained the rights to make a film version for a decade then passed the rights to his son Michael, who produced the 1975 film with Jack Nicholson in the role played by his father on stage.
“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” features Napa’s own Benjamin Stowe as McMurphy, with Dyan McBride as Nurse Ratched and Daniel Rubio as Chief Bromden. The cast also includes Peter Budinger, Ryan Hook, Bryan Thomas, Dan Monez, Steven Samp, Jeff Bristow, Christopher Raymond Emma Sutherland, Ashley Rollins, Zack Bender, Moranda Marple, Kirstin, and Laura Millar. The play is directed by Barry Martin.
“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” will be performed at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa. There is no show on Halloween. Tickets can be purchased at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.