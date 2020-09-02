Lucky Penny reschedules shows for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus is forcing Lucky Penny Productions to change their schedule -- again.

They have announced that the first three shows planned for the 2020-21 season, “The Wizard of Oz,” “Deathtrap,” and “Elf: The Musical,” have been rescheduled to open their 2021-22 season, which begins in September 2021.

“Try as we might, we cannot find a way to produce these complex shows with multiple actors, physical contact, and other aspects that don’t work in our COVID world today,” said Artistic Director Taylor Bartolucci. “Instead we will focus on creating more Video Theatre projects for the rest of 2020.”

Currently in the works is “Shining Brightly: A Showcase of Musical Theatre FUTURE Stars,” which will highlight young performers and will be available for Video Theatre viewing Sept. 25-27.

Board president and volunteer coordinator James McNair is managing the project as he has done for many previous “Future Star” productions. Performers will be filmed in a COVID-safe manner.