Lucky Penny reschedules shows for 2020

The coronavirus is forcing Lucky Penny Productions to change their schedule -- again.
They have announced that the first three shows planned for the 2020-21 season, “The Wizard of Oz,” “Deathtrap,” and “Elf: The Musical,” have been rescheduled to open their 2021-22 season, which begins in September 2021.
“Try as we might, we cannot find a way to produce these complex shows with multiple actors, physical contact, and other aspects that don’t work in our COVID world today,” said Artistic Director Taylor Bartolucci. “Instead we will focus on creating more Video Theatre projects for the rest of 2020.”
Currently in the works is “Shining Brightly: A Showcase of Musical Theatre FUTURE Stars,” which will highlight young performers and will be available for Video Theatre viewing Sept. 25-27.
Board president and volunteer coordinator James McNair is managing the project as he has done for many previous “Future Star” productions. Performers will be filmed in a COVID-safe manner.
Also ahead is the “Play-Demic Festival,” a compilation of new plays by Bay Area authors about the experience that is 2020. Submissions are now being accepted. This Video Theatre project will be available for viewing Oct. 23-25. In December, a yet-to-be-titled holiday show will be produced for home viewing.
Lucky Penny hopes to return to live in-person performances in January 2021, but all plans remain tentative until the pandemic conditions change. For details, email is the preferred method at info@luckypennynapa.com, or phone 707-266-6305. Leave a message.
“We believe if we persevere, we will be able to gather again and celebrate live theatre the way it’s meant to be in the not-too-distant future,” said Bartolucci. ”We are immensely grateful for all the support we are receiving from the community during this tough time.”
The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center has been shut down since March 12 with the impact now spreading across 10 months and seven planned productions. Classes and camps in the Napa Academy of Performing Arts have also been suspended.
Ticket holders for postponed shows will be contacted.
Donations to the company’s Pandemic Survival Fund are welcome. An online donation can be made at www.luckypennynapa.com. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Contact Lucky Penny by email to info@luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305.
Watch now: Lucky Penny's 'For the Love of It'
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!