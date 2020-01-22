“In Xanadu, did Kubla Khan a stately pleasure-dome decree: where Alph, the sacred river, ran through caverns measureless to man, down to a sunless sea.” That line is the reason you’ve heard of a place called Xanadu, and a “stately pleasure dome” is exactly what Joseph DeNatale’s Sonny Malone wants for his roller disco in Lucky Penny’s latest musical production of “Xanadu.”
With a cast of completely composed of elementary, middle and high school students, “Xanadu” is a mythological Greek fantasy that takes place in Venice Beach in 1980. All the actors are decked out in shimmering lavender, peach and turquoise that is apropos for both Mount Olympus, and the roller disco around whose construction the plot revolves, though Kubla Khan is nowhere to be found.
The play is based on a 1980 movie starring Olivia Newton-John and features music by the Electric Light Orchestra (abbreviated as ELO). The movie itself was a colossal bomb, and unfortunately put an end to Newton-John’s film career. But the music became huge and is the best part of the play.
The show begins with DeNatale’s Malone, a surfer dude who spends his time drawing in chalk on the sidewalk in Venice Beach. He’s distraught over his lack of inspiration and attempts to kill himself, but is rescued by Emma Sutherland’s Clio, and her gaggle of other Greek muses, who have descended from Mt. Olympus.
Sutherland is radiant as Clio, the supreme muse, and with red lips, blazing eye shadow, and an ultra feminine voice as high as her cheekbones, she dons an Australian accent, which is a tongue-in-cheek nod to Newton-John’s starring role in the ill-fated movie. She, her cohorts and Sonny sing “Magic” a me-decade anthem that fittingly extols the virtues of mutual inspiration. Anyone who had a radio (remember those?) in 1980 heard this song, with its mystical augmented 6th chord. It still is infectious and gave Newton-John—and now Sutherland—a form of immortality, though Sutherland, being a demigod, needed no help.
Right after Clio and Sonny cement their magical inspiration, the play takes a diabolical turn. Melpomene, played by Kennedy Williams and Calliope, played by Casey Davis, decide to turn against Clio and put a spell on her, making her fall in love with Sonny. This is a problem because of Zeus’s prohibition against mortal-immortal amorousness. Clio could be banished to the Netherworld for such an offense.
As if to celebrate their plot, they sing “Evil Woman” another ELO standard, which, like “Magic” you’ve heard before. Williams and Davis seem to relish their vindictiveness and it made me wonder what the angelic Clio ever did to harm them. But, hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned, so we’re off and running.
In fact, I realized half-way through the first act that aside from DeNatale’s Sonny, Atticus Fisher’s Danny Maguire, and Fisher’s brother Paxton as a Cyclops, the cast is composed entirely of girls. And, the production is even more impressive knowing that, aside from Sutherland who is a senior at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, no one in the cast is old enough to have a driver’s license. The next oldest are DeNatale and the elder Fisher, and they’re only freshmen at Napa High.
But don’t get the wrong idea. These kids still had to audition to be in this show. And, Artistic Director Taylor Bartolucci said, “This is one of my favorite productions of the year because we give the opportunity for the youth to do a professional show. And we’re paying them to be in this show. They’re getting a small stipend as if they’re full- time performers. They’re not paying to be part of this.”
When Bartolucci was growing up, her parents had to pay for the children’s theater productions she was in.
In that respect, the show was remarkable. The kids sang and danced their hearts out. Bartolucci said, “I’m so proud of this production; it rivals a lot of our adult productions. In terms of just production values and their talent. They’re doing a really great job.” I couldn’t agree more.
“Xanadu Jr.” plays for one more weekend: January 23, 24, 25 at 7 p.m., then closes the 26th at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40 and can be purchased at luckypennynapa.com.