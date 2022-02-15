 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucky Penny set to open 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

  • Updated

Lucky Penny Productions in Napa resumes operations on Feb. 25 with the opening of “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” The musical brings a stream of popular hits from the 1950s and 1960s, sung by Springfield High School’s  Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.

“If escape is what you need, we have the show for you,” said Artistic Director Taylor Bartolucci. “This show is delightful from start to finish. We are thrilled to feature four talented women, plus the talents of director and choreographer Scottie Woodard who created our wonderful production of 'The Little Mermaid' earlier this season.”

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” features Andrea Dennison-Laufer, Vida Mae Fernandez, Kirstin Pieschke and Jenny Veilleux , with Ellen Patterson as musical director.

It runs Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Feb. 25 to March 13. Doors open one hour before showtime. Public health protocols will remain in place for this show – proof of vaccination or recent negative test for admission, and masks required indoors at all times except when enjoying refreshments in the lobby or on the Lucky Penny parking lot patio before the show and at intermission. Tickets are available online at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Lucky Penny recently announced their 2022-23 season, which will begin in September 2022. Current Subscribers will have their chance to renew season tickets starting March 1. It opens to new subscribers on April 1, and single show tickets go on sale on May 1. Learn more about Lucky Penny at www.luckypennynapa.com. Contact Lucky Penny at 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com.

