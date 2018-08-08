Lucky Penny Productions presents the third annual “Lucky Shorts” short story festival at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19 at the Community Arts Center.
Eight stories selected from dozens of entries by authors from Sonoma, Solano, and Napa counties will be read on the Lucky Penny Stage by our experienced actors.
The following stories will be showcased:
-- "Pause" by Jan Flynn, St. Helena
-- "The Cane" by Mara Adelman, Napa
-- "The Dead Entrepreneur" by Paul Moser, Napa
-- "The Ghost in the Attic” by Michael Waterson, Napa
-- "The Hero Dog" by Jennifer Sullivan, Pope Valley
-- "This Baby is Jim's" by Monroe Katz, Napa
-- "The Rumor" by Meta Strauss, Sonoma
-- "Buzz Cut" by Cristina Goular, Santa Rosa
Tickets are $15, with youth under 12 admitted free. Tickets online are available at www.luckypennynapa.com, or by phone at 707-266-6305. Any unreserved seats will be on sale at the theater box office one hour before showtime.
The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is 1758 Industrial Way in Napa.