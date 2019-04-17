Luna Fest, mini-festival that showcases women filmmakers and by, for and about women in a male-dominated industry, will take place at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center on April 25.
This year’s festival includes eight short films on a wide range of themes — a coming-of-age story, one about a woman who’s deciding what to take along on her journey to eternity. In one film, the year’s hot topic of immigration surfaces as the director reflects on her own path to American citizenship. These are just a few of the stories these award-winning women filmmakers tell.
Luna Fest Napa Valley is a fundraiser for local organizations. This year’s recipients are Girls on the Run Napa and Solano; NEWS – Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services; and Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise is celebrating 10 years of sponsorship of Luna Fest.
A reception with wine by Clif Family Winery and small bites by Tre Posti Events & Catering begins at 6 p.m.; the films begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 general and $20 for students. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Tickets are sold at the door or in advance at eventbrite.com/e/lunafest-napa-ca-tickets-53304779029.