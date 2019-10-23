Jarvis Conservatory will show an art film version of Puccini’s beloved opera "Madama Butterfly," Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Filmed at Teatro Real in Madrid, this interpretation by director Mario Gas is set in a 1930’s film studio, where a team is creating a movie adaptation of Puccini’s soaring opera of romance and innocence lost. Ermonela Jaho portrays the young Japanese girl who believes her tryst with an American officer (Jorge de Leon) is true love.
José M. Irurzun wrote in Seen and Heard, "Ermonela Jaho triumphs…she has made the character of Butterfly her own, living it with a rare intensity. She is possibly the best today in such a complex character.”
Tickets are $20. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.