SAN FRANCISCO -- Magic Theatre presents the 10th anniversary legacy revival of Luis Alfaro’s "Oedipus el Rey," running through June 23, at Fort Mason. Tickets are $15-$75 and are on sale now at MagicTheatre.org.
“It doesn’t seem possible that 10 years have passed since we premiered Luis’s profound reimagining of Oedipus,” said Loretta Greco, Magic Theatre’s artistic director, “but it’s been produced all over the country since, and Luis and I are thrilled to bring it back to Magic where it all started.”
"If plays are indeed living breathing organisms that reflect the times we are in,” said Oedipus el Rey Playwright Luis Alfaro, “then 'Oedipus el Rey,' my adaptation of the Greek classic, continues to be an outlet for me in challenging the mystery of our obsession with youth and incarceration.
"In the same time that we built 22 prisons, we built only one UC school in our state. Our prison population has grown by 500 percent and we currently house over 150,000 prisoners in California.
"It cost almost $70,000 to house an inmate, but only $9,000 to educate a young person. You do the math. The classics remind us of the stories that we must continue to tell until we find new ways forward. Come get jolted and hear the myth of Oedipus, or maybe the testimony of someone currently in the system…"
Set in South Central Los Angeles, "Oedipus el Rey" is a gritty and electrifying take on the Greek tragedy. Oedipus is reimagined as a young man whose dreams of controlling his own destiny soar beyond the prison walls where he’s spent his life. In a place where everyone is trapped by desperation, violence, and history, can one man transcend his own story? Love, family, and belief collide in this chilling, muscular odyssey that asks: what’s fate and what’s just the system?
The cast of Oedipus el Rey will feature Esteban Carmona as “Oedipus,” Lorraine Velez as “Jocasta,” Sean San José as “Coro,” Juan Amador as “Coro,” Armando Rodriguez* as “Coro” and Gendell Hing-Hernandez* as “Coro.”
Magic Theater is at Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor in San Francisco.
Luis Alfaro is a Chicano writer and performer known for his work in poetry, theater, short stories, performance and journalism. He spent 10 years at the Mark Taper Forum as associate producer and director of New Play Development and co-director of the Latino Theatre Initiative. He teaches at the USC and California Institute of the Arts.