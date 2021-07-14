Matt Nathanson concert benefits Alaina’s Voice Foundation

“Matt Nathanson was the fastest sell-out at the Mondavi concerts,” said Housley. “The tickets are priced at $25, and we expect good support for the concert. There’s no VIP section. We’re all together as a community. As I have said in the past, our community wrapped their arms around us with their love and support through our heartbreak. This is a way to give back to the community.”

Matt Nathanson, based in San Francisco, is a singer and songwriter. He had a 2007 multi-platinum hit, “Come on Get Higher.” His “Last of the Great Pretenders” in 2013 debuted at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 and was #1 on iTunes’ Alternative Albums chart. Nathanson’s latest single “Used to Be” clocks a million streams a month.

BottleRock Presents helped bring Nathanson to Napa for the benefit concert.

“(BottleRock co-owner) Dave Graham is a good friend and is on our board,” explained Housley. “I grew up with Justin Dragoo and Jason Scoggins. We’ve all been friends for a long time.”

They are presenting the concert in partnership with Blue Note Entertainment Group and Another Planet Entertainment. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at www.alainasvoice.org. Most of the money raised will go to support the therapists. All the funds stay in the Napa Valley.