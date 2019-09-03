Dr. Erica M. Elliott. M.D., author of "Medicine and Miracles in the High Desert: My Life Among the Navajo People," recounts her experience of living among the Navajo and crossing the cultural divide at Book Passage in Corte Madera at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8.
As a young woman in the early 1970s, Elliott arrived at a Navajo boarding school to teach, and then became a student herself of a mystical, earth-centered wisdom that has been lost to most in today’s modern world. As she reached across a wide cultural divide to learn the Navajo language, the people began to trust her and invite her into their homes and their ceremonies.
Years later, Elliott returned to serve the Navajo people as a medical doctor in a clinic, performing emergency procedures and delivering babies. When a medicine man offers to thank her with a ceremony, more miracles unfold. This true story of personal risk and high adventure paints a rare, contemporary picture of Navajo life that at once elicits inspiration, sadness and respect for the Native American people.
In "Medicine and Miracles in the High Desert," Elliott not only reveals to the reader a world that is foreign to many, but also brings to light the continued prejudice experienced by Native Americans.
“This book is about bridging the cultural divide through efforts to understand and see the world through the eyes of other people — the people who were here first,” she said.
“Erica Elliott writes fearlessly, with an original voice that grabbed me from the first page," wrote Anne Hillerman, author of the Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito mystery series. "She leaves the reader with something to ponder: The abiding importance of reaching out to others with joy and respect. I love this book.”
“This book is sorely needed at this moment in America, when divisive voices incessantly warn us of the other, the foreigner, those who 'are not like us," wrote Larry Dossey, M.D., author of "One Mind: How Our Individual Mind Is Part of a Greater Consciousness and Why It Matters."
"Medicine and Miracles in the High Desert: My Life Among the Navajo People reveals how diversity and inclusiveness can enrich our own society — a lesson on which our future may depend.”
