Lenore Hirsch, whose latest book is "Laugh and Live, Advice for Aging Boomers," will be at Napa Copperfield’s Books from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 to sign books and give some away.
"Laugh and Live" began as a column in the Napa Valley Register several years ago. The first baby boomers, into the tie dye, the Beatles and free love in the '60s, are now 70 years old. They face the inevitable breakdowns that come with age: forgetting things, aching joints, and being treated like doddering fools. Hirsch’s solution? Take a look at yourself and laugh.
She also offers useful advice. Have some coffee! Get a dog! Listen to your music! This little book is for anyone past the age of 50.
F. Ditlow wrote, “I hear the knowing, low pitched voice of Ann Landers with overtones of a new age Gracie Allen.”
Attendees are invited to write their own ideas about what’s funny about aging and submit them to a raffle. Hirsch will give away one of her books every half hour, after reading the idea drawn and adding comments from her own writing. She will give out age-related snacks and a discount for purchase of multiple copies of her books during this event. Other titles are "Leavings," a poetry collection, and "My Leash on Life, Foxy’s View of the World from a Foot Off the Ground."