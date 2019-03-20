Copperfield’s Books at the Bel Aire Plaza in Napa is hosting a meet-and-greet and book signing with five local authors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.
The authors and their latest books are:
-- Betty Lucke, "Secrets of the Past," the third in her Circle Sleuth Mystery series set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In this suspense story, Anton and Skyla, while searching for an ancient site, are confronted by a murderer with secrets to hide. Anton’s Airedale terrier gets involved in the thick of it.
-- Kelly Hess, "Bumped," a time-travel adventure for teens and adults alike. This is his sixth Young Adult fantasy and science fiction novel.
-- Dotty Schenk, "Fire in the Wine Country: Hank’s Story," a children’s book for all ages. This is her third book that she has written and illustrated, exploring an historical event from a cat’s point of view. Hank’s story is a cat’s journal about being evacuated during the 2017 Napa wildfires.
-- Laurie Rawlinson, "Evans, Beyond the Veil," the second in her Mountain Shadows series. A fantasy story of Akira Muro, a woman dealing with her life as the most powerful elemental forces warrior in her country.
-- Lauren Marie, "Emma and Starfire," the first book in The Star Horses series for children. Emma, a young girl who is bullied, befriends the magical horse Starfire, who empowers Emma to stand up against her bully.
These authors are from the Vacaville Town Square Writer’s Group, a supportive community of writers of many genres, associated with the Vacaville public libraries. They will read from and speak about their books. They also welcome questions about their books and their experiences of writing and getting published.
For more information, contact Barbara Heppe at Copperfield’s in Napa, or Betty Lucke, coordinator for the Town Square Writers at bylucke@aol.com.