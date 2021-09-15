Meet the artists in Open Studios Napa Valley: Sept 18-19, 25-26

This guide allows you to see which artists are giving demonstrations as well as if the studio is handicapped accessible, open if raining, and if open both weekends. They can be obtained at Cartons and Crates, Jessel Gallery, Color Theory, or Mechanics Bank as well as some of the hotels.

In addition, there is an online catalog, openstudiosnapavalley.com

During September, at least one creation by each of the Open Studios artists is presented at Jessel Gallery, giving an overview of what visitors can find at individual studios.

Five of the artists participating in this year’s open studios will have their art on display in pop-up tents in the parking lot of Jessel Gallery during both weekends.

You might decide to begin your art discovery tour along the Napa River at the studio of Michael Fitzpatrick, the artist whose oil painting was chosen for the cover of this year’s Open Studios directory. Fitzpatrick and two of his art students, Rosie Penning and Kent Franklin, will be showing their art at 68 Combs St., Studio D-9 in Napa.

“Art is my life,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is what I’ve done for 50 years since my first art job at an art agency when I was 17.”