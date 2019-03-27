Author and musician James Twyman will be at Copperfield's Books in Napa on April 3 for an event at 6 p.m.
His new novel "Giovanni and the Camino of St. Francis" is about finding the courage to open your heart to heal the wounds of your past.
Anna, an Italian immigrant living in Portland, was shunned from her hometown of Assisi at age 16. She vowed that she would never return to the family who cast her away. But one day while browsing a bookstore, a walking guide to the Camino of St. Francis falls and knocks her on the head.
Reluctantly, she answers the call to return to Italy. Arriving in La Verna, Anna meets a young stranger named Giovanni. As the two begin walking in the footsteps of the humble St. Francis, she finds her heart softening as she listens to Giovanni’s parables — and opens up to the miracles surrounding them.
Twyman is the author of 16 books, including the New York Times bestseller, "The Moses Code." Known as the Peace Troubadour, Twyman has been invited by world leaders and peace organizations to perform in countries like Iraq, Croatia, Bosnia and South Africa.
During many of these trips, he drew millions of people together to pray for peace during worldwide peace meditations. He has also produced and/or directed seven feature films, including award-winners Indigo and Redwood Highway, and has produced 12 CDs, including the “I AM Wishes Fulfilled Meditation” (with Dr. Wayne Dyer), which was a #1 Billboard bestseller.
He is the founder of The Seminary of Spiritual Peacemaking, which has ordained more than 600 ministers from around the world. He lives in Ajijic, Mexico and is the director of the Namaste Lake Chapala spiritual community.