When the founders of Festival del Sol — renamed Festival Napa Valley in 2016 — began to organize a summer classical music festival, two of the early supporters were Tatiana and Gerret Copeland, owners of Bouchaine Vineyards.
When the 2018 Festival Napa Valley begins this week, two of the stalwart supporters remain the Copelands, and the element of the festival, they have backed from the early years, the Bouchaine Young Artists Series continues to grow as a centerpiece of the 10-day festival.
Long-time supporters of the arts on the East Coast, the Copelands, who live in Delaware, sponsored the Russian National Orchestra, underwriting the cost of bringing the world-famous orchestra to perform in Napa Valley as part of the early Festival del Sol seasons.
At the same time, Tatiana Copeland said she found herself thinking about the new and unknown artistis. “What happens to young artists who are struggling,” she said. “They need recognition too.”
The Copelands established a fund to showcase the musical stars of the future at concerts that would be free to attend.
“We wanted to do something,” said Tatiana Copeland. “Music is part of my world, my life, my soul.”
Tatiana Copeland’s heritage, which reaches back more than 1,000 years in Russia, includes her great uncle, composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, and her grandmother, the first woman to drive a car through Moscow’s Red Square.
Born in Dresden, she lived in Denmark and Argentina before moving with her family to California where she graduated first in her class of 500 at UCLA before earning an MBA at UC Berkeley.
At a time when women in business were rare, Tatiana Copeland went to work for Price Waterhouse before putting her multi-cultural perspective, linguistic skills — she speaks Russian, French, Spanish, German and English — and business expertise to use at the DuPont Company’s European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
When she returned DuPont in Delaware, she met Gerret Copeland, and discovered they discovered a shared appreciation of the arts, a love of fine wine and food, and a strong commitment to philanthropy.
Gerret Copeland’s father, Lammot du Pont Copeland, was the 11th president of the DuPont Company — and a founder of the Wilmington, Delaware, chapter of the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin. His mother, Pamela Copeland, a noted horticulturist, was the first woman in the U.S. invited to join the Chevaliers du Tastevin.
Their shared love of wine brought them to the Napa Valley, where they, along with a group of partners, purchased and began renovating the oldest winery in the Carneros region, which they called Château Bouchaine. Eventually Tatiana and Gerret Copeland bought out the partners and became sole owners of winery, which they renamed Bouchaine Vineyards.
The winery has hosted musical events and musicians over the years, including luminaries like pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, but the Copelands have remained committed to their Young Artist series, which has introduced more than 50 stars of tomorrow in free concerts for the Napa community. The musicians selected for the program receive a generous scholarship as well as the have the opportunity to hone their performance skills.
This series has grown in popularity and demand every year, and this year, the Bouchaine Young Artist concerts is moving to Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center this year, doubling the capacity and increasing access for local residents.
“We love to see families attending these concerts,” said Tatiana Copeland. “And it is important that young people can come to these concerts, and see these role models and become inspired by what they too can become.”
Tickets for the Bouchaine Young Artists series may be reserved at the Festival Napa Valley website calendar page, festivalnapavalley.org/, which also has information about other events. While the Bouchaine concert series passes are free, there is $2 ticketing fee.
The Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center is at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa.
The schedule for the free Bouchaine Young Artist concerts at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center follows.
Tuesday, July 24, 11 a.m.: Sophia Bacelar
Cuban-Chinese-American cellist Sophia Bacelar made her debut this past season as soloist at venues, including the Berliner Philharmonie and the Tonhalle Zürich, a series of six concerts broadcast by Medici.tv, as well as performances throughout North America, South America and Europe.
Born in 1996 in the U.S., Bacelar began her musical studies at the age of 2. At the age of 10, she was accepted to the Juilliard School. After graduating at 16, she went on to study at Le Conservatoire National Supérieur de Paris. During the 2016-2017 season, she worked under the mentorship of Gautier Capuçon at La Fondation Louis Vuitton as part of the “Classe d’Excellence de Violoncelle.”
Bacelar has performed at Carnegie Hall, Le Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, Victoria Hall, Cité de la Musique, and Alice Tully Hall, and as well as international festivals.
After being inspired by her audiences during performances in South America and after concerts broadcast online, Bacelar decided to broaden the reach of her music by introducing it in alternative venues. These include a series of live-streamed concerts in cooperation with Classeek Music, community outreach projects and concerts with children in South America, performances in nightclubs such as Le Poisson Rouge, and collaborations with musicians outside the traditionally classical sphere, including jazz pianist/composer Dan Tepfer and various electronic musicians.
She is currently studying at the Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler.
Bacelar plays on a 1914 Giulio Degani cello restored by her father, luthier Alejandro Bacelar.
Her performances can be seen on Youtube at youtube.com/watch?v=8O7AXSJkK7I; and youtube.com/watch?v=sW19EH09G-E
Thursday, July 26, 11 a.m.: Yoonah Kim
Korean-Canadian clarinetist Yoonah Kim was a winner of the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, the first solo clarinetist to win CAG in nearly 30 years, she joined the ranks of prominent solo clarinetists discovered by CAG, including David Shifrin, Michael Collins, and David Krakauer.
Born in Seoul and raised in British Columbia, Kim holds a Master of Music degree from the Juilliard School and a Bachelor of Music degree from the Mannes College of Music at The New School.
Kim’s 2017-18 solo performances include her New York recital debut at Carnegie Hall as well as debut recitals for Chicago’s Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts series, Washington Performing Arts’ Music in the Country series, Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, and Union County Performing Arts Center in New Jersey. She also appears as concerto soloist with the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra and the DuPage Symphony Orchestra near Chicago.
In 2016, Kim became the first woman to win first prize at the Vandoren Emerging Artist Competition, leading to her world premiere performance of “Pocket Concerto” by American composer Dag Gabrielsen at The Music for All National Festival in Indianapolis, presented by Yamaha. Earlier that year, she was a featured soloist at Juilliard’s Focus Festival, performing Donald Martino’s “A Set for Clarinet” at Peter Jay Sharp Theater in New York City.
Beginning in fall 2016, Kim became a member of Ensemble Connect, a two-year fellowship program under the joint auspices of Carnegie Hall, the Weill Institute, and the Juilliard School. With Ensemble Connect, she performs regularly at Carnegie Hall. In December 2016, she performed in France at the Philharmonie de Paris.
As principal clarinetist of the Juilliard Orchestra and the Mannes Orchestra, Kim performed at venues, including David Geffen Hall, Alice Tully Hall, and Symphony Space. She also served as principal clarinetist of the New York Youth Symphony and the Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Kim tours regularly with the ensembles FOUNDERS and Frisson and has appeared at chamber music festivals, including the Chautauqua Music Festival, Sarasota Music Festival, The Banff Centre Music Festival, and Caroga Lake Music Festival.
Kim is also committed to teaching. Through her extensive educational outreach working with Ensemble Connect, she serves as an education ambassador for Carnegie Hall at New York City schools. She is also on the faculty of New York School of Music and Art and maintains a small private studio in New York City.
Her performances are on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=AjOVEsmxbzA and youtube.com/watch?v=hpr6RiMmHoU
Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m. Russian Renaissance Quartet
Crossover quartet Russian Renaissance brings traditional Russian folk music to another level. Since making its debut in October 2015, live-scoring with director and Cannes Film Festival laureate Emir Kusturica, the quartet has gone on to win accolades for its high-profile appearances in Russia, the United States, Serbia, and Japan. The ensemble was recently recognized with the University of Michigan’s 2017 M-Prize, which includes a cash award of $100,000. Russian Renaissance’s members are Ivan Kuznetsov on balalaika, Alexander Tarasov on accordion, Ivan Vinogradov on contra-balalaika, and Anastasia Zakharova on domra.
Watch their performances on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqWC94Nh__E