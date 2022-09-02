Meet Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Lucky Penny's season opens

Lucky Penny Productions pulls back the curtain on its 14th season with the opening of Christopher Durang’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” on Friday, Sep. 9 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa.

Siblings Vanya and Sonia have spent their adult years trapped in mundane lives at their family’s cottage, caring for their ailing parents in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

When their self-involved movie star sister Masha reveals plans that will upend the family, long-repressed resentments bubble over in a weekend full of wild costume parties, voodoo dolls and surprise romance.

Mix in prophetic cleaning woman Cassandra, Masha’s hunky young lover Spike, and Nina, the beautiful girl next door, and you have “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” the Tony Award winner for Best Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play in 2013.

“We are excited to open our new season, and it’s even better opening with this wonderfully crazy show,” said Taylor Bartolucci, artistic director. “What makes it a great comedy is that it has so much to say about so many different things, and all along it's full of laughs.”

The cast features Larry Williams as Vanya, Karen Pinomaki as Sonia, Daniela Innocenti Beem as Masha, Sam Schneider as Spike, Sarah Lundstrom as Cassandra, and Emma Sutherland as Nina. The play is directed by Barry Martin.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” runs Sept. 9-25. Season tickets purchased now will include this show and six more to follow. Single show tickets are on sale for all shows in the season. Learn more and get tickets online at www.luckypennynapa.com. Contact Lucky Penny at 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com.