Membership enrollment is now open for Folklight Film Club, a new North Bay film production company that has created a wine club-inspired membership experience around making a movie.
Membership includes invitations to events, a glimpse behind the scenes, and the opportunity to influence and inspire the movie being made.
Nine events include a panel discussion with the cast and filmmakers, a concert of the original soundtrack, member-made short films, a festival of member shorts, and the red carpet premiere. Members also get creative say in the film - such as inspiring the story and casting a role.
A limited number of memberships are also available for people who wish to learn filmmaking through weekend intensives with Hollywood professionals and gain on-set experience.
“We’re excited to take film-making back to storytelling’s original roots in strengthening the bonds of a community through shared stories.” said Executive Artistic Director Brooke Tansley, a Transcendence Theatre Company alum and executive producer of Sonoma Laughest.
Space is limited. Residents of Sonoma, Napa, Marin, and Mendocino counties are invited to join. Membership enrollment will close in the fall. The two-year membership, including all the events and engagement, is $79 quarterly. Discounts are available for making yearly or one-time payments, and for pairs or groups.
For more information, visit folklightfilmclub.com.