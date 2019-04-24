Lincoln Theater will bring the international off-Broadway hit, "Menopause The Musical" to Napa Valley at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8. Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical is a hilarious musical parody that pays an irreverent tribute to women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change."
Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. As the conversation evolves, the women joke about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women experience sisterhood and form a bond with the audience as they rejoice in the realization that menopause is no longer ‘The Silent Passage.’
This that gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Involving 18 years of female empowerment, "Menopause The Musical" has evolved as a ‘grassroots’ movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. For 18 years, this musical has entertained audiences across the country in more than 450 U.S. cities, nearly 300 international cities and 15 countries.
Tickets are $35-$55. To purchase tickets, go to lincolntheater.org or call the box office at 707-944-9900. The Lincoln Theater is at 100 California Drive, Yountville.