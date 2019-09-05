Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, for concert by Michael Franti & Spearhead on Oct. 13 at the Napa Valley Opera House to benefit Alaina’s Voice Foundation.
The performance is being presented by BottleRock Presents, and tickets are available at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Special guest Devon Gilfillian opens the show.
Tickets for this benefit performance are limited and are $55 per person for general admission and $500 per person for the VIP Experience with Michael Franti.
For general admission, doors open at 6 p.m., for the 7 p.m. show. The VIP Experience with Franti begins at 5 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.) and includes a pre-concert, family-style dinner, acoustic performance, meet and greet, complimentary wine, beer and cocktails, and VIP/balcony access to the show.
Alaina Housley was a victim in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks. The Vintage High School graduate had gone to Pepperdine University in the fall of 2018 where she was a freshmen regent scholar and a member of the Mock Trial Team. She was planning go to the Florence, Italy study abroad program for her sophomore year.
"Alaina's Voice Foundation was created not to immortalize her, as she will live forever in our hearts," said Arik Housley, Alaina’s father. “We created this foundation to make change in our society.”
For more information on this show, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com/bottlerock-presents/.