VALLEJO -- The Empress Theatre presents Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5.
A saxophonist, vocalist and two-time Grammy nominee, Abair released her debut album in 2000. She has garnered 10 number 1 radio hits, six Top 5 solo records and two number 1 spots on the Billboard album charts.
The daughter and granddaughter of working musicians, Abair continues to evolve her sound. In 2014, after two seasons as the featured saxophonist on the hit series "American Idol," Abair released "Wild Heart." This LP showcased a compilation of grittier rock and soul tracks featuring her longtime friend and The Boneshakers founder Randy Jacobs to inject his brand of Detroit blues/ rock. The collaboration led to a decision to join forces creatively. Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers features band leader Abair, Jacobs, Rodney Lee, Derek Frank and Third Richardson.
In 2014, Adair received her first Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category, followed by a 2015 nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP Wild Heart featuring Gregg Allman, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Keb’ Mo’, and Max Weinberg.
Ticket are $35-$65. For tickets or more information, call 707-552-2400 or visit www.empresstheatre.org.
The Empress Theatre is at 330 Virginia St. in Vallejo.