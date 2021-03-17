Music students dominate the February art student awards

Arts Council Napa Valley has recognized six students for excellence in the arts for February, four in the categories of instrumental music and choir and two in visual arts students. "This is encouraging news considering the restrictions facing music education during COVID-19, making it challenging to play instruments or sing together in person," the Arts Council's announcement read.

In March, all instrumental and choir students will be allowed to practice outside with precautions in place.

ACNV executive director, Chris DeNatale, said, “It’s been a long, painful year for our young artists and teachers. We are grateful to the Napa County Health Department that has set out specific guidelines to keep us safe while allowing our students to play and sing together again. We look forward to seeing musical productions return this spring.”

Here are February’s winners:

High School

Studio Art: Elizabeth Milat, Vintage High senior (Tie)

Art teacher Crystal Clark recognized Elizabeth Milat for her engagement and for treating each project with exceptional care. “Her work is not only skillfully done, but highly creative, and she is already developing a clear style of her own.