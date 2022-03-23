 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Musicals Go To the Movies' at NVC

  Updated
Ryan SIlverman -

Broadway performer Ryan Silverman will appear with Napa Valley College students in "Musicals Go to the Movies" on March 26.

 Submitted photo

Napa Valley College Performing Arts Department of Music and Festival Napa Valley presents “Musicals Go To the Movies,” a musical theater revue starring Broadway performer Ryan Silverman and local music students for one night only on Saturday, March 26, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

Silverman has earned multiple Drama Desk nominations, including a nomination for Best Actor for the role of Terry Connor in “Side Show” on Broadway,  Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera” and as Billy Flynn in “Chicago.”

Along with Broadway choreographer Kim Craven, Silverman is Festival Napa Valley’s featured artist/educator-in-residence this spring, working with NVC students in a week-long intensive workshop as part of a musical theater class led by Dr. Christina Howell, Napa Valley College coordinators of Music and Director of Vocal Studies. 

The performance features movie musical favorites such as “Moon River” from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Ya’ Got Trouble” from “The Music Man,” “Everybody Rejoice” from “The Wiz,” “Come Alive” from “The Greatest Showman,” “Your Song” from “Moulin Rouge,” “Gee, Officer Krupke” from “West Side Story” and “I’ve Got Rhythm” from “An American in Paris.”

Tickets for “Musicals Go To the Movies” on Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m., are available at performingartsnapavalley.org. The performance will take place at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa.

