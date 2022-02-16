Mustard in bloom: Jessel Gallery, Bougetz Cellars help launch a new annual celebration

After two years of a pandemic that has felt like an endless winter, we all long for joy and a return to normal — and once again, nature is providing the opportunity to find it in a tiny yellow symbol of hope.

Mustard flowers are making their annual return, spreading cheer across our vineyards, hills and yards with bright splashes of electric yellow color that awaken dormant senses and remind us that spring is coming.

And with it, hopefully, a return to normal life.

People in Napa used to celebrate the ancient plants’ colorful bloom throughout February and March with a Mustard Festival. For nearly 20 years the visitors who flocked to our valley during mustard season filled the hotels, shopped in our stores, ate in our restaurants, drank our wine, and enjoyed the art they discovered here.

Posing for photos amid the tall mustard plants in bloom was indulged in then -- as it is now -- by tourists and locals alike. Though the mustard flowers have faithfully appeared in all their glory every year, the mustard festival disappeared 11 years ago.

Since then, it has been sorely missed so a year ago a county-wide group started planning to resurrect the mustard festival under the name “Napa Valley Wild Mustard Days — Celebrate the Bloom.” The uncertainty caused by COVID almost put an end to those plans.

Jessel Miller, owner of Jessel Gallery, one of the strongest advocates for celebrating the mustard season, refused to abandon the plans she had been making to restore the beloved mustard event.

"Napa Valley Wild Mustard Days is the name that is the umbrella to all the events in the valley by Do Napa and Napa Valley Welcome Center,” Jessel Miller said.

"It is my great honor to reintroduce an event to locals and tourists this year," she added. "(It) came from a festival that graced this community for 18 years. Eleven years later, we are bringing new life to the vision and though we are starting small, our hope is that this event will grow and blossom like the powerful bright light of the mustard that appears every year at this time.”

Miller and her fellow artists were deeply involved in past celebrations honoring the tiny yellow flower that not only blankets the valley with beauty but also plays an essential role in the health of vineyards. Mustard is planted between vineyard rows as a cover crop to protect the soil and replenish it with nutrients, while also attracting beneficial insects, preventing erosion, and warding off grapevine pests.

In the past, Napa’s artists would create mustard-inspired art each year and then the image of one artist would be selected to brand the event for the following year. Miller’s artwork was used for the festival posters and all other printed materials in 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2008. She had also designed the “Mustard Muse” painting as the poster for the 2011 festival, which was canceled.

The beautiful “Mustard Muse” art, overlooked so long, is now getting the attention it deserves as the image on posters and printed materials in the Napa Valley Mustard Celebration for 2022.

Thomas Bougetz, owner of Bougetz Cellars, located behind Jessel Gallery, shares Miller’s vision for restoring the mustard celebration and is joining her in hosting mustard celebration events.

"The Mustard Celebration is a chance for our community to show off the natural beauty of the Valley and what we are famous for in Napa - the marriage of art and wine," said Bougetz Cellars owner Thomas Bougetz.

Bougetz is featuring a red wine that carries the “Mustard Muse” label and promises “delicious pouring and tasting” of this wine during the upcoming celebrations.

Mustard-themed art can be seen daily free of charge at Jessel Gallery and Bougetz Cellars throughout February and March.

Bougetz Cellars tasting room is hosting a photographic show honoring the mustard season with powerful images from six photographers: Elizabeth Bush, John Comisky, Marissa Carlisle, Geoff Hansen, Quinn Saine and Michael Schaer.

Jessel Gallery is hosting the Mustard Musing fine art show and sale with works by 25 notable creators including Beverly Wilson, Gordon Huether, Marta Collings, Diane Pope, Olaf Schneider and Jessel Miller.

In addition, Miller and Bougetz have planned two special events for Napa Valley Mustard Celebration 2022.

The first Napa Valley Celebration event hosted by Jessel Gallery and Bougetz Cellars, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a pop-up art show outside featuring Therese Legere, Janis Adams, Geoff Hansen, Cynthia Schiff, Maria Garcia, Marilyn Smith, Jeff Smith, Michael Schaer, Francis Brady, John Comisky and Frank Trozzo.

The event includes food from Dickey’s Barbecue and music by Don Schiff in the enormous parking lot.

On Saturday, at 11 a.m. Miss Althea from the Napa County Library will host storytime by reading from Miller’s Mustard series trilogy.

Jessel Gallery will host live art demonstrations Saturday, March 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. The artists giving the demonstrations will be Janis Adams, Kate Canon, Marta Collings, Sharon Crary, Marcia Garcia, Jessel Miller, Thérèse Légère, Diane Pope, BJ Thrailkill, Kathy Tranmer, Frank Trozzo, Joy West, and Beverly Wilson.

In the past, an image created by one artist was chosen each year that could be used the following year to brand the mustard festival. In keeping with this tradition, Miller will choose one piece from the 2022 show to be the image for Napa Valley Mustard Celebration 2023.

“The expectation is that the seeds we plant this year bloom for many years to come as a symbol of the rejuvenating persistence of this valley's creative spirit,” Miller said.

For more information or to download a map of the best places to view and photograph mustard, go to napavalleymustardcelebration.com.