Editor's note: This is the second part of a three-part story by Gerald Hasser about the Napa High and St. Mary's choirs alumni tour of Great Britain, led by choirmaster Travis Rogers this summer.
“The wheels on the bus go round & round…”
Sunday morning, the fifth day of the tour, started early with a 7:15 a.m. departure on our two “coaches,” dubbed Bus 1 and Bus 2, headed from Scotland to Wales.
My wife Jean and I were on rockin’ Bus 1, with ace Welsh driver Glenn “Happy Days!” Collins. Choirmaster Travis Rogers was sitting up front next to his wife Sharon and tour director Molly Wenske working her phone to make sure all was set at the next stop and beyond. Local guide Almar “Bing Bong!” Otjes, and tenor/guest conductor Caleb Smith were (NHS class of 2016) herding cats. Local guide Sonia Beck kept Bus 2 ably led and entertained with Welsh melodies.
The beautiful blue sky morning displayed the lush Scottish countryside to full effect, with rolling hills, green pastures and neat farms sprinkled with sheep and cows along the mostly two-lane roads in excellent condition.
About five hours later, we rolled into the northwestern tip of Wales and the historic small town of St. Asaph’s for an afternoon concert at St. Asaph’s Cathedral, the oldest and smallest cathedral in Wales.
Built in the 13th century on the site of a sixth-century church, it was expanded in the 14th century by King Henry VII and restored in the 19th century. It is now home to the annual North Wales Men’s Festival and known for excellent acoustics and a famous organ originally installed in 1824.
Men’s choirs are an important part of Welsh culture and are plentiful, with roots in the mines, and some established for many decades. We were fortunate to follow a concert by the award-winning Cor Meibion Caemarfon Male Voice Choir, gentlemen of at least two generations in formal wear, fine voice and perfect pitch, singing classics and Welsh hymns, and led by a woman in a break from tradition.
Tom Flesher of Napa’s First Presbyterian Church played the renowned cathedral organ to great effect accompanying the choir on "Let All the People Praise Thee O God," by composer William Mathias, who by coincidence is buried in the cathedral cemetery, and on "Sing Unto God," by George Friedrich Handel. These songs added a classic spiritual feel to the middle of the Napa performance, bracketed by the rousing opening and closing tunes.
After the concert, it was back on the bus to the lovely town of Llandudno, with its beach, boardwalk and pier looking out over the Irish Sea. The town grew as a resort during the reign of Queen Victoria, with low-rise hotels lining the waterfront boulevard and shops and restaurants with wrought-iron awnings one block behind.
Due to its mild weather and comparatively low cost, Llandudno is a favorite with British pensioners. The surrounding area is quite scenic, with trams and gondolas providing access to the top of the Great Orme, a hilly peninsula jutting into the sea and laced with trails and the site of the sixth century St. Tudno’s Church still in use.
The size of our group necessitated the use of four hotels, and Jean and I were lucky to be in one with a good restaurant and patio overlooking the sea to enjoy dinner and drinks with fellow singers and spouses well into balmy evenings.
During the performance-free day in Wales, group members pursued their own choices of exploring castles, walking the town and seaside or taking the antique train in Snowdonia National Park to the rocky peak of Mount Snowdon, the highest point in Wales, with wild views of mountains and the Irish Sea in two directions.
The native Welsh language is still spoken regularly in this more remote part of the country and is once again taught in schools, strengthening people’s hold to their culture.
We had a not-too-early start on Day 7 for the ride to the next concert, in England’s West Midlands at the majestic “new” Coventry Cathedral. It was dedicated in 1956 by Queen Elizabeth II and consecrated in 1962, and connected to the skeletal ruins of the original 14th century cathedral of the same name that was bombed out in 1940.
Reminding the world of the horrors of war and mankind’s capacity for destruction, it serves also as testament to Britain’s resolve and recovery. The soaring ceiling of the new cathedral and enormous stained glass windows complement the world’s biggest tapestry of Christ behind the altar.
Napa’s Coventry performance particularly resonated with a small group of older ladies, former residents of Zimbabwe who were happy to hear African rhythms.
After wandering the site absorbing the history, there was just enough time for a pleasant outdoor lunch before the ride to the fabled university city of Oxford, home of its namesake university and some of Britain’s best-known institutions of higher learning.
The city was bustling even in summer along its pedestrian-oriented main street. Jean and I joined John and Cyndi Kasten to stroll through quiet parts of campuses until finding ourselves at a busy pub for pints while the World Cup played on a large flat-screen TV.
The buses deposited us for the final segment of the tour in a modern hotel in a modest north London neighborhood. The room for Jean and I was on a front corner overlooking busy Cricklewood Broadway, with McDonald’s out one window and Burger King out the other.
Mystery entertainment came around 11 the first night, with multiple sirens announcing the arrival of police cars in front of McDonald’s. They remained with blue lights flashing for at least an hour, leaving us to wonder what it was about. We slept well anyway, ready for more of London.