Napa artist Sue F. Payne helps 'Light Up a Life'

During the holiday season “Light Up a Life” is a way people in Napa recognize friends and loved ones who have made a difference in their lives.

“Light Up a Life” started as a fundraiser for Hospice of Napa Valley 35 years ago. Over the years, local donors have recognized many people as well as beloved pets through it.

“Light Up a Life” is a meaningful way to honor and remember loved ones while at the same time, supporting the patients, participants and families of Collabria Care,” said Collabria Care director of philanthropy, Jennifer McConnehey.

“Funds raised through 'Light Up a Life' strengthen our ability to provide exceptional, professional healthcare and expert resources as we care for the whole person – body, mind and spirit and their family, through chronic conditions, symptoms of aging, illness, death and bereavement,” McConnehey added.

According to McConnehey in 2019 “Light Up a Life” raised $33,000 and in 2020 raised $46,000 for Collabria Care, the parent organization for Hospice.

Throughout the day the names of those being honored can be seen on gold, silver and copper stars lining the fence at Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., in Napa from Dec. 3 to Dec. 30.

As of Dec. 16, there were 419 names on stars displayed along the fence with more stars from donations expected over the week, according to McConnehey.

Gold stars are for memorial gifts. Silver for living tributes and copper for beloved pets.

There are five sizes ranging from five inches to 20 inches based on the size of the gift.

At night, thousands of sparkling lights along the 91-foot fence bordering Collabria Care make this a stunning visual display.

Though “Light Up a Life” has been an ongoing holiday fundraiser for many years, the display has not been in its current location very long.

Until two years ago the management of V Marketplace in Yountville donated the space and installation for this impressively beautiful and meaningful memorial. It was displayed there, in an indoor setting, each holiday season for 22 years for donors to visit “Light Up a Life.”

“In 2020, because of the pandemic, we wanted to create an outdoor display so that our donors could still view the beautiful stars so we brought it home to Collabria Care,” McConnehey said.

McConnehey said she is impressed “with the continuity” of “Light Up a Life.”

“Over the years ‘Light Up a Life’ has taken different shapes and forms from being a tree lighting to turkey dinners but it continues,” she said. “So many names that I have seen on stars for years continue to appear each year.”

The artist behind 'Light Up a Life'

In addition to being grateful to the donors for the success of the annual holiday fundraiser, McConnehey has a deep appreciation for Sue F. Payne.

“Sue has been phenomenal. She is the artist who has been doing the glorious ‘Light Up a Life’ displays for over 20 years” McConnehey said. “Sue is the guiding light. She has also been generous with donations from her Holiday Extravaganza art shows. She’s our champion supporter.”

When the V Marketplace location was no longer feasible, McConnehey and Payne came up with the idea to do the “Light Up a Life” display on the grounds at Collabria Care/Hospice for the first time last year.

“The event went very well and they got lots of donation stars but, unfortunately, the lights I installed didn’t completely hold up in the rain,” Payne said. “So, back to the drawing board.”

Payne said she did a lot of research on outdoor lighting and came up with the idea of using rope lights in a wavy pattern this year.

“We purchased 884 feet of LED rope light and it covers all 91 feet of the six-foot tall fence that encloses their fabulous courtyard and garden,” Payne said. “We also installed LED icicle lights on the front of their building that faces Jefferson Street.”

Windows filled with holiday cheer

Payne, who started her own window display business in 1980, had already earned a reputation for spreading holiday cheer around town before she became involved with the Hospice display more than two decades ago.

Looking back at her early involvement with creating fundraising displays for Hospice brought back fund memories for Payne. One of Payne’s clients was the Napa Town Center, and for one 40-foot window display there Payne had more than 1,000 school children from eight schools make Christmas ornaments. Each school had a tree.

“The kids would bring their families there to see their ornaments,” Payne said. “I loved doing that window. Back then, I’d get paid for the whole display, which included Hospice.”

“In 1997 the annual Hospice Christmas display was moved to V Marketplace/Vintage 1870 where it was located for 22 years,” Payne said. “Arlene Stornetta was doing the Vintage 1870 common area displays, then I started working with her. I’m the only one that did the Hospice displays.”

Payne now works as a volunteer for the Christmas Collabria Care/Hospice fundraiser and thinks of it as “a team effort.”

“Even though I got paid to do it for years, I still would’ve done it for nothing just because it was such a joy to work with such loving, devoted people for an amazingly valuable cause,” Payne said.

Payne, who has lived in Napa since she was a year old, credits Hubert Huether for his role in giving her insight into the art of window displays.

“Hubert was the father of Gordon Huether, the artist. He and Gordon worked with my mom at Carithers Department store when I was young. My mom worked there for 35 years. Hubert was the window displayer there.”

“Hubert was so talented. It was fun knowing him,” Payne said. “I used to talk with him about windows. I’d ask him advice.”

Payne, like her mentor, said she “gets the concept in her mind and then has to figure out how to make it happen.”

Payne is perhaps best known as the window displayer for The Beaded Nomad, Napa Valley Emporium, and Eclipse, which later became Weddings by Darlene.

She once put a Harley Davidson in a window with a mannequin riding it. She recalls the fire department telling her she had to drain the gas from it.

“My displays would take many hours, often weeks to do,” Payne said. “There was very little money but I loved doing it.”

The Holiday Christmas Extravaganza

In addition to her window displays Payne is known for her Sue F. Payne and Friends Holiday Christmas Extravaganza art shows, involving many artists, that were held at the Napa Fairgrounds for around 20 years.

“We were doing this art show in our home when we started and having about 400 people coming through. My husband suggested finding another place for it,” Payne said, chuckling as she recalled the early days of the art show.

Payne typically had about 50 artists participating in these shows but when the 2014 earthquake resulted in the fairgrounds moving her show to a larger space, Payne had 60 artists participating in the show.

Each artist in the show would donate a piece they had made to be put into a raffle for “Light Up a Life.” All of the proceeds from the raffle, which typically were around $2,000 a year, were given to Collabria Care.

Payne’s artistic passions have gone into jewelry making since 1997. She has been a member of Art Association Napa Valley since 2009 and participates in its annual Open Studios. Her website is www.suefpaynejewelrydesign.com.

For information about donating to “Light Up a Life” go to www.collabriacare.org