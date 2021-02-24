Napa Choral Groups find Zoom harmony

That changed when Rogers learned that a father of one of the Ragazzi members was an independent sound engineer/developer working with Stanford University on a new internet platform. They ultimately developed JackTrip, which allowed choral assemblies to sing together again.

The Ragazzi ensembles tested the JackTrip program with the developers until it was fine-tuned and rolled out last September.

The JackTrip equipment includes a microphone, mic cord, headphones, a small hand-sized computer called a Raspberry PI Box, and an ethernet cable to plug directly into a modem/router. Direct connection by ethernet cable helps to reduce sound delay that would be caused by WiFi.

“(Now) during rehearsals, we use Zoom to see each other and JackTrip to sing and hear each other,” said Rogers. He further explained, “This is a not a “virtual choir” that you may have seen where singers record their own voice part and send the recording digitally to a sound engineer/technician. That engineer would master all the voice tracks into one song to appear as if the performers are singing together. That is a process that takes an inordinate amount of time and money.