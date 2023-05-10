A total of 16 students from elementary school to college received honors for their work in the visual and performing arts for April, part of the Arts Council Napa Valley’s student of the month program.

The honor makes the students eligible for scholarships, which will be awarded during a ceremony on June 7 at the Napa Valley Community College Performing Arts Center. More than $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded at the event.

Nominations for May, the final month of the 2022-2023 school year, are now being accepted. This is the last opportunity for students to secure a chance at winning one of the scholarships. ACNV welcomes nominations for college, high school, middle school, and elementary-level students from the county's visual and performing arts teachers. To access the nomination form and for more information, visit the Arts Council Napa Valley website, ArtsCouncilNapaValley.org. Nominations are due by the 25th of every month.

To view more images of the SOM winners' work, visit the ACNV Facebook page. For those interested in supporting this year's Student of the Year ceremony, donations can be made online at ArtsCouncilNapaValley.org/Donations.

April’s honorees are:

College:

Digital Art Award: Mayra Andrade, Napa Valley Community College, Freshman

High School:

Visual Art Award (tie): Eva Winkler, Justin-Siena High School, Sophomore

Visual Art Award (tie): Dex Calderon, Valley Oak High School, Senior

Digital Art Award (tie): Maxwell Smith, New Tech High School, Freshman

Digital Art Award (tie): Molly Kohl, Vintage High School, Sophomore

3D Art Award (tie): Shayne Sweet, Oxbow School, Junior

Band & Orchestra Award (tie): Talia Ricci, St. Helena High School, Senior

Band & Orchestra Award (tie): Nigel Quirk, American Canyon High School, Senior

Choir Award: Justin Macaraeg, American Canyon High School, Senior

Theater Acting Award (tie): Gavin Morrison, Napa High School, Junior

Theater Acting Award (tie): Micayla Santiago, American Canyon High School, Senior

Middle and Elementary School:

Visual Art Award (tie): Maribel Marquez, Silverado Middle School, 8th Grade

Visual Art Award (tie): Jaden Salii, St. Apollinaris Catholic School, 7th Grade

Theater Acting Award: Miranda Dominguez, Vichy Elementary, 4th Grade

Visual Art Award (tie): Roland Parker, Phillips Magnet Elementary, 4th Grade

Visual Art Award (tie): Marifer Alfaro Fernandez, Phillips Magnet Elementary, 5th Grade