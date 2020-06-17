Napa County's Class of 2020: Stars in the Arts, St. Helena High School

Steil is a climate activist, passionate about the environment and the future of planet Earth. “We are facing a whole lot of uncertainty, like the pandemic and global warming. We may be young, and not have the experience, but we have just as much of a voice. It is important for us to have a say in what happens. If we don’t take care of the world now, we won’t have a world to enjoy in the future.”

Steil is going to St. Mary’s College in Moraga and majoring in History and French. You can email her to congratulate her at steilc16@gmail.com and follow her on Instagram @carolinemsteil.

Cynthia Medrano, St. Helena High School

Senior Quote: “Go and shake it up, what you gotta lose? Go and make your luck with the life you choose.” From the TV show “Big Time Rush.”

Cynthia Medrano has been a part of the drama department at St. Helena High School for 11 years. She started painting sets with her mother, but then found herself on stage once she got into high school. She has been a part of 13 shows since teacher Patti Coyle did “The Wizard of Oz.”