Napa County's Class of 2020: Stars in the Arts, St. Helena High School

Editor’s note: John Henry Martin continues his profiles of graduating seniors in the class of 2020 who were stars in the arts.
Carrie Steil, St. Helena High School
Senior Quote: “She who loves roses must be patient and not cry out when she is pierced by thorns.” Sappho
Ordinarily, Patti Coyle’s drama department at St. Helena High School does two shows a year, so it’s possible for a student to be in eight shows in four years. But Carrie Steil did nine. The summer of her junior year, she and some friends rehearsed “12 Angry Men” and performed it once school came back into session in the fall, even though, they had to change the title to “12 Angry Jurors” because so much of the cast was female.
Steil said that the best part of being in the drama department was the overall experience. From the first table reading to the final curtain call of the closing performance, seeing the entire arc of every production was invaluable.
“We’re so blessed to have great funding that we have professional level shows, we’re able to see how professionals do that and how things come to be,” she said.
But what may have the most impact is the social aspect of the drama department. “In the drama family I’ve made friendships that I will have for the rest of my life,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for better people to work with.”
Her favorite character that she played was Burbage, the crazy theater owner, from “Shakespeare in Love.” She loved that Burbage was a real person who she got to research. She also enjoyed the show’s clever “zingers,” that she got to be in a sword fight and even that her dog made a cameo in the production.
But Steil encountered some challenges when it came around to her math classes. Before she got into high school, due to curriculum changes, her math education was inconsistent, and as it turns out, she was ill prepared for the rigor of St. Helena High School’s program. She said she struggled and felt hopeless.
“Everyone would tell me to persevere,” she said, but it was unreasonably hard for her. After much dismay, her parents met with a counselor and they realized that the school’s math graduation requirements were more extensive than those of some colleges. Together they created a plan Steil could accomplish with ease, by simply retaking a previous class to fulfill the requirement.
“Sometimes,” she said, “pushing through and persevering is not the right option. Not to quit or give up, but just rethink and accept that certain things are going to be your strong suit and decide what you are going to focus on.”
Her favorite book in high school was Markus Zusak’s “The Book Thief” about a young girl in Nazi Germany who discovers the power of reading and writing and who steals books the Nazis want to burn. The story has a universal theme she said, which “can take place in any time period.”
Steil is a climate activist, passionate about the environment and the future of planet Earth. “We are facing a whole lot of uncertainty, like the pandemic and global warming. We may be young, and not have the experience, but we have just as much of a voice. It is important for us to have a say in what happens. If we don’t take care of the world now, we won’t have a world to enjoy in the future.”
Steil is going to St. Mary’s College in Moraga and majoring in History and French. You can email her to congratulate her at steilc16@gmail.com and follow her on Instagram @carolinemsteil.
Cynthia Medrano, St. Helena High School
Senior Quote: “Go and shake it up, what you gotta lose? Go and make your luck with the life you choose.” From the TV show “Big Time Rush.”
Cynthia Medrano has been a part of the drama department at St. Helena High School for 11 years. She started painting sets with her mother, but then found herself on stage once she got into high school. She has been a part of 13 shows since teacher Patti Coyle did “The Wizard of Oz.”
Her favorite role was Nursey from “Shakespeare in Love.” Nursey is a “quite funny maid with hint of sass” who oversees her lady Viola de Lesseps, she said. Medrano allowed the silly side of her personality to come out in this role, though getting it was unexpected. While she had no time to prepare for the call backs, she got the part anyway because she said she acted from her instincts.
Her favorite show, though, was “Newsies” because of the camaraderie that developed with the cast. She saw “Newsies” for the first time at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco when she was in 7th grade and retained her enthusiasm from that experience for her performance her senior year.
“The plot of “Newsies’ is all about sticking together, and I’ll tell you this right now: the chemistry you saw on stage with everyone was real,” she said. “We have so much appreciation for each other, we’re a close-knit group of kids.”
Medrano said that drama has given her the self-confidence she dreamt of having since she was a little girl. “I’ve always been outgoing, but over the years doing drama I learned that there’s a beauty in being expressive with yourself and those around you,” she said.
Her favorite subject in school was history. Learning about the civil rights movement and U.S. history from Marc Luesldorf made a particular impression on her as well as her government and economics class from Mr. Evan Blasingame. It made her “curious to learn more.”
Her favorite book assigned in high school was “Night” by Elie Weisel. It’s a harrowing account of a father and son in a concentration camp and while reading is usually not Medrano’s “forte” she finished it in one sitting.
Growing up in the small town of St. Helena has made an impression on Medrano. She said that “My senior class is really close, we’ve been through a lot, especially these past few months. But I can guarantee you that we always have had each other’s backs, and this pandemic has brought us closer than we were before.”
“Big Time Rush,” the show from where her senior quote comes, covers four teenage boys and their silly adventures in Los Angeles while attempting to become the next big boy band. She said for her “the main message is to follow your dreams. If you’re willing to work hard and commit, you can accomplish anything. That’s what I wish on myself, and the rest of my classmates!”
Medrano will be attending San Francisco State in the fall to study film production. Email her to congratulate her at cynthiamedrano2002@gmail.com and follow her on Instagram @cynthiaamedrano.
Napa County's Class of 2020: Stars in the Arts
Since so many graduating high school seniors had their final year upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Valley Register is profiling some of the outstanding students in the arts.
Meet theater students Gianpaolo Pabros and Samantha Becvar.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!